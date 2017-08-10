Pro-Trader Daily: Earnings Review and Free Research Report: Fiat's Earnings Rocketed 260%

Research Desk Line-up: Blue Bird Post Earnings Coverage

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / August 10, 2017 / Pro-Trader Daily has just published a free post-earnings coverage on Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (NYSE: FCAU), which can be viewed by registering at http://protraderdaily.com/optin/'symbol=FCAU, following the Company's announcement of its second quarter fiscal 2017 results on July 27, 2017. The automobile manufacturer reported record group margin and its Maserati segment delivered double-digit margins for the fourth consecutive quarter. Our daily stock reports are accessible for free, and with those to look forward today you also will be signing up for a complimentary member's account at:

http://protraderdaily.com/register/

Get more of our free earnings reports coverage from other constituents of the Auto Manufacturers - Major industry. Pro-TD has currently selected Blue Bird Corporation (NASDAQ: BLBD) for due-diligence and potential coverage as the Company announced on August 03, 2017, its financial results for Q3 FY17 and also the authorization by its Board of Directors of a capital stock repurchase program. Register for a free membership today, and be among the early birds that get access to our report on Blue Bird when we publish it.

At Pro-TD, we make it our mission to bring you news that matter about the stock you follow. Today, our research desk covers a blog story on FCAU; also brushing on BLBD. With the links below you can directly download the report of your stock of interest free of charge at:

http://protraderdaily.com/optin/'symbol=FCAU

http://protraderdaily.com/optin/'symbol=BLBD

Earnings Reviewed

For the three months ended June 30, 2017, Fiat's net revenues were flat at €27.9 billion, down 2% at constant exchange rate

For Q2 2017, Fiat's Worldwide combined shipments of 1,225 thousand units, declined 1% on a y-o-y basis with North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) down 90,000 units, offset by increases in Latin America (LATAM), Asia/Pacific (APAC), Europe, the Middle-East, and Africa (EMEA), and Maserati.

Fiat's adjusted EBIT totaled €1.88 billion, up 15% on a y-o-y basis mainly driven by Maserati with all segments profitable. The Company posted record group margin of 6.7%. Fiat stated that all segments improved margins with record NAFTA's margin at 8.4%, while Maserati's margin more than doubled to 14.2% from 6.2%. NAFTA's margins were driven by strong mix and industrial cost performance which offset reduced volumes. NAFTA represented 72% of the Company's group adjusted EBIT.

Fiat reported net profit of €1.16 billion for Q2 2017, up 260% compared to net profit of €321 million in Q2 2016. On a per share basis, the Company recorded earnings of €0.74 compared to €0. Fiat's adjusted net profit totaled €1.08 billion for the reported quarter, up 52% on a y-o-y basis, while adjusted EPS totaled €0.69 per share compared to €0.45 per share in the prior year's same quarter.

Segment Results

During Q2 2017, NAFTA's revenue was €16.08 billion compared to €17.48 billion in Q2 2016. The Company's sales in the US were down 30,000 units, driven by 20,000-reduction in fleet sales, which were reduced from 24% to 21% of Fiat's total US sales.

In Fiat's LATAM market, sales were up 15,000 units, driven by new Compass, up 12,000 units; and the Toro pickup, up 5,000 units. The Company's market share in LATAM was 12.6%, slightly up versus prior year. The segment's inventories were down to 33 days and reflect a continued disciplined approach to supply and demand. Fiat's shipments from the region grew 18% on a y-o-y basis, while revenues were up 24% at constant exchange, reflecting a positive mix of Compass and Toro.

For Q2 2017, Fiat's APAC growth totaled 5%, with China up 4%. Combined sales for the Group were up 30%, with joint venture sales up 75%. And Jeep's sales were up 62,000, up from 40,000 in Q2 2016. The region's shipments were up 44% overall on a combined basis, driven by the joint venture and also by the launch of the Alfa Romeo Giulia and Stelvio.

In EMEA, Fiat's passenger car industry was up 1% with stronger growth in Italy, up 6%; and Spain also up 6%; while France and Germany were flat, and the UK was down 5%. The light commercial vehicle (LCV) industry was up 5% with all major markets up, except for the UK. The Company's sales from the segment were up 6% in the reported quarter and its share both in passenger car and LCV was up 20 basis points. Higher sales were driven by the Fiat Tipo family and the new Alfa Romeos. Inventories were up slightly to 62 days to support the new model launches. EMEA shipments grew 7% on a y-o-y basis.

Maserati reported another strong quarter with sales up over 50%, shipments up 90%. Total revenue for the segment surged 85% and the Company had a fourfold increase in its adjusted EBIT to €152 million

Cash Matters

During Q2 2017, Fiat's net industrial debt was reduced by €900 million due to strong cash flows from operations, net of CapEx investments. The Company's available liquidity was at €20 billion, net of the planned gross debt repayments of €1.4 billion.

Stock Performance

At the closing bell, on Wednesday, August 09, 2017, Fiat Chrysler's stock was slightly down 0.93%, ending the trading session at $11.77. A total volume of 5.78 million shares have exchanged hands. The Company's stock price skyrocketed 6.32% in the last three months, 11.14% in the past six months, and 71.32% in the previous twelve months. Moreover, the stock soared 29.06% since the start of the year. The stock is trading at a PE ratio of 7.99 and currently, has a market cap of $18.09 billion.

Pro-Trader Daily:

Pro-Trader Daily (Pro-TD) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and Canadian stocks. PRO-TD has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles, and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

PRO-TD has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES :

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the "Author") and is fact checked and reviewed by a third party research service company (the "Reviewer") represented by a credentialed financial analyst [for further information on analyst credentials, please email contact@protraderdaily.com. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charter holder (the "Sponsor"), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by PRO-TD. PRO-TD is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

PRO-TD, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. PRO-TD, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, PRO-TD, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither PRO-TD nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visit http://protraderdaily.com/disclaimer/.

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you're a company we are covering and wish to no longer feature on our coverage list contact us via email and/or phone between 09:30 EDT to 16:00 EDT from Monday to Friday at:

Email: contact@protraderdaily.com

Phone number: (917) 341.4653

Office Address: Mainzer Landstrasse 50 Frankfurt am Main, Germany 60325

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

SOURCE: Pro-Trader Daily