Pro-Trader Daily: Earnings Review and Free Research Report: Expedia's Quarterly Revenue Jumped 18%; Earnings Rocketed 79%

Earnings Reviewed

For Q2 2017, Expedia's total gross bookings increased 12% to $22.84 billion, driven primarily by growth in its Core OTA business, including growth in Brand Expedia, Hotels.com, and EAN as well as in HomeAway. The Company's domestic gross bookings increased 11% and international gross bookings increased 16%. International gross bookings totaled $8.1 billion and accounted for 36% of worldwide bookings compared to 34% in Q2 2016.

For Q2 2017, Expedia's revenue surged 18%, including 2%of negative foreign exchange impact, to $2.59 billion compared to $2.20 billion in Q2 2016. The Company's domestic revenue increased 15% and international revenue increased 22% on a y-o-y basis. Expedia's revenue numbers exceeded Wall Street's expectations of $2.54 billion.

Expedia's total GAAP cost of revenue increased 8% to $439 million due to $26 million more in data center, cloud, and other costs, including a $7 million increase related to data center related depreciation expense. The Company's Cloud expense during the reported quarter was 12 million compared to $1 million in the prior year's same quarter. Expedia's total adjusted cost of revenue increased 6% to $412 million on a y-o-y basis.

During Q2 2017, Expedia's GAAP technology and content expense increased 8% to $343 million, primarily due to increased depreciation and amortization of technology assets of $21 million as well as growth in personnel and overhead from increased headcount, largely offset by a decrease in stock-based compensation. The Company's total adjusted technology and content expense increased 9% to $219 million on a y-o-y basis.

GAAP net income attributable to Expedia was $56.7 million in Q2 2017, an improvement of 79% compared to net income of $31.6 million in Q2 2016. On a per share basis, the Company reported earnings of $0.36 per diluted share, up 75% compared to earnings of $0.21 per diluted share in the year ago same period. Expedia's adjusted earnings per share (EPS) came in at $0.89 per share, up 7% on a y-o-y basis, but fell short of analysts' estimates of $0.92.

Product & Services Detail

As a percentage of total worldwide revenue in Q2 2017, Expedia's lodging category accounted for 67%, advertising and media accounted for 12%, air accounted for 8% and all other revenues accounted for the remaining 13%. The Company's lodging revenue, which includes hotel and HomeAway revenue, increased 16% in the reported quarter attributed to a 21% increase in room nights stayed driven by growth in Brand Expedia, Hotels.com, EAN, and HomeAway, partially offset by a 4% decrease in revenue per room night.

During Q2 2017 Expedia's Air revenue increased 6%; on a 4% increase in revenue per ticket along with a 2% increase in air tickets sold. Advertising and media revenue increased 49% in the reported quarter due to continued growth in trivago® and Expedia® Media Solutions.

On a standalone basis, trivago® reached $328 million in revenue in Q2 2017, reflecting an increase of 64% on a y-o-y basis. On a trailing twelve month basis, trivago® exceeded $1 billion in stand-alone revenue for the first time. The Company's HomeAway delivered $224 million of revenue, representing an increase of 31% on a y-o-y basis.

Balance Sheet, Cash Flows, and Capitalization

As of June 30, 2017, Expedia's cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash, and short-term investments totaled $3.8 billion at June 30, 2017. The Company's long-term debt, net of applicable discounts and debt issuance costs, totaled $3.2 billion at June 30, 2017, consisting of $741 million in 5.0% senior notes due 2026; $495 million in 4.5% senior notes due 2024; $738 million in 2.5% senior notes due 2022; $747 million in 5.95% senior notes due 2020 and $500 million in 7.456% senior notes due 2018. Furthermore, as of June 30, 2017, Expedia had a $1.5 billion unsecured revolving credit facility which was essentially untapped.

For H1 2017, consolidated net cash provided by operating activities was $2.4 billion and consolidated free cash flow totaled $2.0 billion. Both measures included $1.9 billion from net changes in operating assets and liabilities, primarily driven by an increase in deferred merchant bookings.

During H1 2017, the Company repurchased 0.8 million shares of its common stock for an aggregate purchase price of $102 million excluding transaction costs at an average of $130.95 per share. As of June 30, 2017, there were approximately 6.5 million shares remaining under the February 2015 repurchase authorization.

On July 26, 2017, the Executive Committee of Expedia's Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.30 per share of outstanding common stock to be paid to stockholders of record as of close of business on August 24, 2017, with a payment date of September 14, 2017.

Stock Performance

At the closing bell, on Wednesday, August 09, 2017, Expedia's stock climbed 1.36%, ending the trading session at $147.90. A total volume of 2.50 million shares have exchanged hands, which was higher than the 3-month average volume of 1.68 million shares. The Company's stock price surged 5.77% in the last three months, 20.40% in the past six months, and 29.99% in the previous twelve months. Moreover, the stock rallied 30.56% since the start of the year. The stock is trading at a PE ratio of 70.03 and has a dividend yield of 0.81%. The stock currently has a market cap of $22.77 billion.

