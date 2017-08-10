Expanding sulfur processing capacity and enhancing environmental sustainability

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc.'s (NYSE:JEC) proprietary EUROCLAUS sulfur recovery technology was selected by Tüpras for its new sulfur recovery units that will be installed in the company's Izmit, Izmir and Kirikkale refineries in Turkey.

Jacobs' EUROCLAUS sulfur recovery technology will expand Tüpras' crude slate by processing more sour crudes while reducing its environmental footprint, delivering industry leading SO 2 emissions abatement. Under the contract terms, Jacobs will provide technology licensing, basic engineering and start-up services.

"This award builds on the successful delivery of similar plants in Tüpras' refineries and fortifies our reputation as a global leader of sulfur recovery technologies," said Jacobs Mining Minerals and Specialty Chemicals Senior Vice President and General Manager Andrew Berryman."Supporting our clients in their efforts to reduce their environmental footprint is fully aligned with Jacobs' vision to provide solutions for a more sustainable world."

