

OSLO (dpa-AFX) - Norway's consumer price inflation eased at a slower-than-expected pace in July to the weakest level in more than four years, figures from Statistics Norway showed Thursday.



The consumer price index climbed 1.5 percent year-over-year in July, slower than the 1.9 percent rise in June. Economists had expected the inflation to moderate to 1.1 percent.



Moreover, the latest inflation was the lowest since March 2013, when prices had risen 1.4 percent.



Transport costs grew 2.3 percent annually in July, while clothing and footwear prices dropped by 5.3 percent.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices increased 0.3 percent from June, when it increased by 0.3 percent.



Another report from the statistical office showed that producer price inflation slowed further to 1.8 percent in July from 3.2 percent in the preceding month.



Monthly, producer prices decreased 1.0 percent after a 2.6 percent fall in June.



