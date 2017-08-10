Pro-Trader Daily: Earnings Review and Free Research Report: Eastman Chemical's Revenue Grew 5%; EPS Jumped 17%

Research Desk Line-up: Univar Post Earnings Coverage

Get more of our free earnings reports coverage from other constituents of the Chemicals - Major Diversified industry. Pro-TD has currently selected Univar Inc. (NYSE: UNVR) for due-diligence and potential coverage as the Company announced on August 04, 2017, its financial results for Q2 2017 which ended on June 30, 2017.

Earnings Reviewed

For the second quarter fiscal 2017, Eastman Chemical's revenue numbers totaled $2.42 billion compared to revenue of $2.30 billion in Q2 2016, reflecting growth of 5%. The Company's revenue numbers topped analysts' estimates of $2.37 billion.

During Q2 2017, Eastman Chemical's gross profit totaled $651 million compared to gross profit of $605 million in Q2 2016. The Company's operating earnings totaled $420 million for the reported quarter compared to operating earnings of $376 million in the year ago corresponding quarter.

Eastman Chemical reported earnings attributable to the Company of $292 million or $2.00 per diluted share, versus $255 million, or $1.71 per diluted share, for Q2 2016. The Company's adjusted earnings totaled $1.98 per diluted share for the reported quarter versus $1.68 per diluted share for the prior year's comparable quarter.

Segment Results

During Q2 2017, Eastman Chemical's Additives & Functional Products sales totaled $830 million compared to $770 million for Q2 2016; the growth was attributed to higher sales volume and higher selling prices for most product lines. Operating earnings for the segment totaled $159 million down compared to $168 million in the prior year's same quarter due to higher raw material and energy costs.

Eastman Chemical's Advanced Materials business sales were $657 million, up 2% on a y-o-y basis driven by higher sales volume across the segment, including premium products such as Eastman TritanTM copolyester, Saflex® acoustic interlayers, and performance films. The division's operating earnings increased to $137 million from $132 million in the prior year's comparable quarter, primarily due to higher sales volume and fixed cost leverage.

For Q2 2017, Eastman Chemical's Chemical Intermediates segment sales jumped 11% to $703 million on a y-o-y basis, due to higher selling prices attributed to higher raw material prices and continued improvement in competitive conditions. The segment's operating earnings rocketed 453% to $83 million compared to operating earnings of $15 million in the prior year's corresponding quarter, primarily due to higher selling prices, lower commodity hedge levels, and lower scheduled maintenance costs.

Cash Flow

During Q2 2017, Eastman Chemical generated $431 million in cash from operating activities, primarily due to strong net earnings partially offset by increased working capital. The Company's share repurchases for the reported quarter totaled $100 million. During H1 2017, Eastman Chemical returned approximately $325 million to shareholders through share repurchases and dividends.

On August 03rd, 2017, Eastman Chemical's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.51 per share on the Company's common stock. The dividend is payable October 02, 2017, to stockholders of record as of September 15, 2017.

Outlook

Eastman Chemical's management stated that they expect their innovative, high margin products to continue to drive compelling growth in what remains an uncertain global business environment. Disciplined cost management and capital allocation are also expected to continue contributing to earnings growth, helping to offset challenges in fibers and ethylene prices. Eastman Chemical increased its adjusted 2017 EPS growth range of 10%-12%. The Company is also targeting $1 billion in free cash flow for 2017.

Stock Performance

Eastman Chemical's share price finished yesterday's trading session at $84.26, rising slightly by 0.17%. A total volume of 801.79 thousand shares have exchanged hands. The Company's stock price surged 6.98% in the last three months, 8.23% in the past six months, and 28.66% in the previous twelve months. Additionally, the stock rallied 12.03% since the start of the year. Shares of the Company have a PE ratio of 13.51 and have a dividend yield of 2.42%. The stock currently has a market cap of $12.27 billion.

SOURCE: Pro-Trader Daily