

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Coca-Cola European Partners Plc (b) revealed earnings for its second quarter that climbed from last year.



The company said its bottom line rose to Euro326 million, or Euro0.67 per share. This was up from Euro273 million, or Euro0.56 per share, in last year's second quarter.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 5.5% to Euro3.05 billion. This was up from Euro2.89 billion last year.



Coca-Cola European Partners Plc earnings at a glance:



