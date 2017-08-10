

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting its second-quarter financial results today, Coca-Cola European Partners plc (CCE) raised its earnings outlook for fiscal 2017 and declared a quarterly dividend.



For 2017, Coca-Cola European Partners or CCEP said it now expects low single-digit revenue growth, operating profit growth at the top end of the previously stated high single-digit range, and earnings per share to be up 10 percent to 12 percent. Excluding synergies, CCEP expects operating profit growth to be broadly in-line with revenue growth.



Earlier, CCEP forecast full-year earnings per share growth in high single-digits.



The CCEP Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of 0.21 euro per share. The dividend is payable 11 September 2017 to those shareholders of record on 28 August 2017.



