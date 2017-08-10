VANCOUVER, BC -- (Marketwired) -- 08/10/17 -- Future Farm Technologies Inc. (the "Company" or "Future Farm") (CSE: FFT) (OTCQB: FFRMF) is pleased to announce that a video of the previously announced California extraction facility is now online and available for viewing. Investors are encouraged to view the Company's progress by clicking on the following link:

Future Farm Extraction Video: https://youtu.be/7_BueNu6-5Y

The extraction equipment is designed to be able to rapidly scale the manufacture of premium cannabis oil to supply the growing demand for cannabis concentrates in the state of California. The equipment utilizes a closed-loop system to produce high quality oil in a high throughput system with minimal maintenance and labor.

"We believe this alcohol extraction technology is the best extraction equipment on the market today," says William Gildea, CEO of Future Farm. "The ability to process large amounts of cannabis flower into highly purified concentrates from day one will immediately benefit California's medical marijuana community."

Cannabis concentrates and edibles are the largest and fastest growing segments of the cannabis market, which many experts believe will overtake cannabis whole flower sales by 2020. The market for cannabis concentrates is booming because they are used to make edibles, topical ointments, capsules and other packaged products that require consistent, precise, and high quality oils, obtained from professional extraction methods. As the recreational industry begins to bud in California, many in the concentrates niche believe it's going to continue to explode in popularity.

"We are excited to begin creating unique extraction products that are very high in quality as defined through a full complement of technical laboratory analysis," says John Sweeney, Future Farm's COO. "We will make data driven decisions that guide us in further refining our processes to maintain the very best cannabinoid, flavonoid and terpene profiles. Our method of alcohol extraction is safe, non-pressurized, reliable, and easy to use. The low temperatures and short residence times helps to preserve all of the essential oils, and the consistency of operations including temperature, vacuum, and feed rates make it an ideal solution for scaling up."

About Future Farm

The Company's business model includes developing and acquiring technologies that will position it as a leader in the evolution of Controlled Environment Agriculture (CEA) for the global production of various types of plants. Future Farm provides scalable, indoor CEA systems that utilize minimal land, water and energy regardless of climate, location or time of year and are customized to grow an abundance of crops close to consumers, therefore minimizing food miles and its impact to the environment. The Company holds an exclusive, worldwide license to use a patented vertical farming technology that, when compared to traditional plant production methods, generate yields up to 10 times greater per square foot of land. The contained system provides many other benefits including seed to sale security, scalability, consistency due to year-round production, cost control, product safety and purity by eliminating environmental variability.

The Company is also in the business of designing and distributing LED lighting solutions utilizing the COB and MCOB technology. The Company is focused on delivering cost efficient lighting to North America via advanced e-commerce sites the Company owns and operates. LEDCanada.com which caters to B2B customers is a supplier of the newest and highest demand LED solutions. The Company also owns and operates COBGrowlights.com which caters to both large and small agriculture greenhouses and controlled cultivation centers.

