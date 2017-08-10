Trianz Sponsors AWS Summit New York 2017

SANTA CLARA, California, BANGALORE and DUBAI, UAE, August 10, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Trianz, a global digital transformation consulting and technology solutions firm and Amazon Web Services (AWS) Advanced Consulting Partner, is a Silver Sponsor of this year's AWS Summit New York. The Summit is scheduled to be held at the Jacob Javits Center on Aug 14, 2017.

The AWS Summit New York is a one-stop platform to learn about new AWS services and best practices from customers of all sizes, who will share their real-world experiences with attendees. It will also feature a series of workshops, demos, and a sponsored expo hall.

Speaking on the sponsorship, Sri Manchala, President and CEO of Trianz, said, "Continuously evolving cloud platforms and enabling technologies are making aging infrastructure and investments on upgrades redundant. Enterprises today want to speed up their businesses without worrying about data security or environment scalability. AWS Cloud offers the necessary expertise for these, in addition to the flexibility to ideate, innovate and launch enterprise-scale, high-quality products and services to elevate customer experience."

"Clients trust our partnership because we not only formulate and execute a digital transformation strategy, but also simplify the process to help them achieve their vision of success faster. The AWS Summit New York is indeed a great opportunity for us to learn and share, and we are anticipating an exciting event," Ira Horowitz, Vice President - Client Relationships at Trianz, added.

Trianz was a Gold Sponsor of the AWS Summit Chicago that concluded last month during which it announced its partnership with The National Association of State Purchase Officers (NASPO) Valuepoint. The collaboration enables Trianz to provide effective cloud services and solutions to government bodies, as well as higher education and state schools by eliminating costly RFP expenses, offering favorable terms and conditions, and expanding capabilities through a hybrid delivery model.

Trianz experts will be available at booth #104 during the summit to discuss specific cloud requirements and talk in detail about how Trianz is transforming enterprises - both traditional and start-ups - to succeed on the AWS Cloud.

About Trianz

Trianz enables digital transformations through effective strategies and excellence in execution. Collaborating with business and technology leaders, we help formulate and execute operational strategies to achieve intended business outcomes by bringing the best of consulting, technology experiences and execution models. Powered by knowledge, research, and perspectives, we enable clients to transform their business ecosystems and achieve superior performance by leveraging Cloud, Analytics, Digital and Security paradigms. With offices in Silicon Valley, Washington DC Metro, Jersey City, Dubai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Chennai, Delhi NCR, and Mumbai, we serve Fortune 1000 and emerging organizations across industries globally.



