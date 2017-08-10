

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - JetBlue Airways Corp. (JBLU) reported that its Traffic for the month of July 2017 increased 5.1 percent from July 2016, on a capacity increase of 5.9 percent.



The airline said its July traffic increased 5.1% to 4.48 billion revenue passenger miles or RPMs from 4.26 billion RPMs in the same period last year.



The airline flew 5.14 billion available seat miles or ASMs in July, representing a capacity increase of 5.9% as compared to the prior year period when it flew 4.85 billion ASMs.



Load factor for July 2017 was 87.1 percent, a decrease of 0.7 points from July 2016.



JetBlue's preliminary completion factor was 97.5 percent and its on-time performance was 63.5 percent.



JetBlue continues to expect third quarter revenue per available seat mile (RASM) to range between (0.5) percent and 2.5 percent compared to the third quarter of 2016.



