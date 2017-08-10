Yatra Launches Innovative 'Xplore' Feature to Help Optimize Traveler Budgets

GURGAON, India and NEW YORK, August 10, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ: YTRA, OTCQX: YTROF), India's leading online travel company, has introduced a new feature called 'Xplore', which is aimed at optimizing traveler budgets. With a user friendly, easy to navigate and visually appealing design, Xplore aims to revolutionize and simplify the user experience while enabling a traveler plan a trip within a stipulated budget.

Earlier this week, while announcing strong June 2017 (F1Q18) quarterly results posting 34% YoY Revenue less Service Cost growth, Yatra's CEO and Co-founder Dhruv Shringi, commented on the ongoing innovation at Yatra Labs, "On the product development front we launched an exciting new product feature towards the end of the June 2017 quarter that we are calling 'Xplore'. This feature allows customers to find the cheapest air-fare for travel to any region in the world over the next 12 months using a new and intuitive user interface. We expect this to help us further drive growth in our international air business. A culture of Innovation is now well embedded in Yatra's DNA. Such innovative products combined with the ATB acquisition and a strong travel macro backdrop in India gives us confidence in achieving our projected Revenue Less Service Cost growth of 35-40% for FY18."

Xplore resonates well with Yatra's commitment to innovation in the travel landscape and further expands its suite of Industry leading innovations such as Voice led search, Booking Chat Bots and UBER app integration.

You can find the Xplore feature at https://www.yatra.com/etw-desktop/

We are the second largest online travel agent company in India. Yatra, based in Gurgaon, India, is a one-stop marketplace for all travel-related services. The company provides information, pricing, availability, and booking facility for domestic and international air travel, domestic and international hotel bookings, holiday packages, buses, trains, in-city activities, inter-city and point-to-point cabs, homestays and cruises. As a leading consolidator of accommodation options, Yatra provides real-time bookings for more than 65,000 hotels in India and over 500,000 hotels around the world. Through our website, http://www.yatra.com, our mobile application and our other associated platforms, leisure and business travelers can explore, research, compare prices and book a wide range of services catering to their travel needs.

This release contains certain statements concerning the Company's future growth prospects and forward looking statements, as defined in the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections about the Company and its industry. These forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Generally, these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "will," "project," "seek," "should" and similar expressions. Such statements include, among other things, management's beliefs as well as our strategic and operational plans. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. Potential risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the slow-down of economic growth in India and the global economic downturn, general declines or disruptions in the travel industry, volatility in the trading price of our shares, our reliance on our relationships with travel suppliers and strategic alliances, failure to further increase our brand recognition to obtain new business partners and consumers, failure to compete against new and existing competitors, failure to successfully manage current growth and potential future growth, risks associated with any strategic investments or acquisitions, seasonality in the travel industry in India and overseas, failure to successfully develop our corporate travel business, damage to or failure of our infrastructure and technology, loss of services of our key executives, and inflation in India and in other countries. These and other factors are discussed in our reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this release is provided as of the date of issuance of this release, and we do not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.



