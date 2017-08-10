TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 08/10/17 -- African Gold Group, Inc. (TSX VENTURE: AGG) ("AGG" or the "Company") has granted a total of 12,275,000 stock options to certain officers, directors and consultants of the Company pursuant to the Company's stock option plan. The stock options vest immediately and may be exercised at a price of $0.06 per option for a period of five years from the date of grant. This grant of options is subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

African Gold Group is a Canadian exploration and development company with its focus on West Africa. African Gold Group is focused on the development of the Kobada Gold Project in Mali, a low capital and operating cost gold project with potential to produce more than 50,000 ounces of gold per annum. For more information regarding African Gold Group visit our website at www.africangoldgroup.com.

The technical and scientific contents of this press release have been prepared under the supervision of and have been reviewed and approved by Cesare Morelli B.Sc. (Pr.Sci.Nat.) who is a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101.

