Invesco Asia Trust Plc - Directorate Change

Invesco Asia Trust plc

HEADLINE: Appointment of New Director

The Board of Invesco Asia Trust plc ('the Company') is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr Neil Rogan as a non-executive director of the Company with effect from 1 September 2017.

Mr Rogan has broad experience of investment companies both as an investment manager and as a non-executive director. He was Director of Global Equities at Henderson Global Investors. Prior to Henderson, he held senior positions as an investment manager at Gartmore Investment Limited where he was Head of the Global Equities Team with ultimate responsibility for Gartmore Global Focus Fund, and at Jardine Fleming Investment Management and Fleming Investment Management where he was the lead manager of Fleming Far Eastern Investment Trust for many years. He was appointed a non-executive director of Murray Income Trust plc in 2013 and will become its' Chairman in November 2017.

Mr Rogan does not currently hold any of the Company's ordinary shares.

There is no information to disclose in respect of paragraphs 9.6.13(2) to 9.6.13(6) of the Financial Conduct Authority's Listing Rules.

Invesco Asset Management Limited

Corporate Company Secretary

10 August 2017