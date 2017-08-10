Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 10, 2017) - Ashanti Gold Corp. (TSXV: AGZ) ("Ashanti" or the "Company") is pleased to announce additional results of seven drill holes from the recently completed 53 Reverse Circulation ("RC") hole, 6073 metre drill program that tested mineralization on the Kossanto East Project (the "Property") in western Mali (see August 2, 2017 press release) (Figure 1).

The targets Gourbassi East and Gourbassi West (Figure 2) showed mineralized areas on the Property from historical exploration and thus were the initial focus for Ashanti's first drill campaign. At Gourbassi East, gold mineralization, as defined in historic drilling, occurs within two adjacent zones with a collective strike length of approximately 900m. The results from the first seven drill holes reported by Ashanti (see press release August 2, 2017) outlined new high grade material within the centre of the mineralized zone where it is interpreted to be 50-100m wide. The drill results reported here include intercepts along strike 100m north (GERC 108, 110, and 111) of previously reported section 3850 results, and 200 metres south (GERC114) of that section (Figure 3, section 3650). In addition, intercepts in GERC 108, 109, and 111 reveal mineralization over a wider extent than previously known.

The extent of this gold mineralization is open along strike to the northwest and to the southeast as well as down dip, where it has been tested to approximately 125m. Mineralization occurs as veins and stockwork within a zone of silicified and carbonate-altered quartz-eye rhyolite. Altered host rocks are traceable at the surface to the northwest and southeast. Multiple structural controls on mineralization are apparent.

Drilling continued to return excellent grades and widths, including (see Table 1):

25 m @ 1.53 g/t Au including 12 m @ 2.73 g/t Au and also including 3 m @ 7.95 g/t Au (GERC 108)

25 m @ 1.13 g/t Au including 5 m @ 2.34 g/t Au (GERC111)

13 m @ 2.34 g/t Au including 8 m @ 3.24 g/t Au (GERC114)

Table 1: Highlights of Gold Intercepts GERC108 to GERC114

Hole # From

(m) To

(m) Interval

(m)* Au

(g/t) GERC108 32 35 3 0.32

52 77 25 1.53 incl. 60 72 12 2.73 incl. 60 63 3 7.95

89 91 2 0.30 GERC109 94 96 2 1.59 105 107 2 1.07

118 122 4 0.86

144 150 6 0.38 GERC110 24 29 5 0.58

75 85 10 0.55 GERC111 25 50 25 1.13 incl. 44 49 5 2.34

80 82 2 0.24 GERC112 25 27 2 0.57 GERC113 31 33 2 0.28 GERC114 6 7 1 0.39

13 14 1 0.35

45 46 1 0.33

85 88 3 0.95

94 107 13 2.34 incl. 94 102 8 3.24

*Intervals are intercept widths in drill hole and not true widths. There is insufficient geologic information to determine true widths at this stage of the project. Drill holes are oriented to provide the best intercept for the interpreted dip direction of mineralization.

Tim McCutcheon, CEO of Ashanti, said: "Key to demonstrating the value of Kossanto East is multiple broad intercepts of mineralization along the entire strike of the mineralized zone. Following up on incomplete historical work, Ashanti is methodically demonstrating the size potential of the deposit."