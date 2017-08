WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - MBIA Inc. (MBI) reported that its Board has elected William Fallon to the position of CEO, effective September 15, 2017. MBIA CEO Jay Brown has stepped down as CEO effective September 15, 2017. He plans to conclude his service on the MBIA Board as of the 2018 Annual Shareholder meeting.



The company said the leadership change brings to conclusion MBIA Inc.'s long term succession plan, which has been implemented over the past two years.



