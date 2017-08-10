

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Greece's unemployment rate declined or the fifth straight month in May, preliminary data from the Hellenic Statistical Authority showed Thursday.



The seasonally adjusted jobless rate dropped to 21.7 percent in May from 21.8 percent in April, which was revised up from 21.7 percent.



Moreover, the latest figure was the lowest since January 2012, when the rate was 21.4 percent.



The number of unemployed people totaled 1.04 million in May, down by 5,490 persons from April and by 100,056 from last year.



The youth unemployment rate, which applies to the 15 to 24 age group, fell to 44.4 percent in May from 49.7 percent in the same month of 2016.



