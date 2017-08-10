MONTREAL, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 08/10/17 -- DIOS EXPLORATION (TSX VENTURE: DOS) is pleased to report summer campaign is in progress on large-scale K2 gold-silver-copper system, Lower Eastmain James Bay area, Quebec. Exploration program will target three main areas:

a. Attila gold-copper-silver showings area (see website for result maps) b. Western (inputs/vtem) conductor area/target c. Magnetic tilt target along the SW margin of Kali plug

a- The Attila showing in rhyodacitic flows that yielded 10 samples with values between 1 and 8.08 g/t gold associated with silver (1.5 to 96.7 g/t silver) and copper (0.12 to 2.40% copper) is composed of sulphides (chalcopyrite and pyrite) and quartz-carbonate-chlorite stockworks. It is also located in the vicinities of the NW Kali fault. Limited past work shows gold-in-soil anomalies (also copper-zinc) near Attila showings and Kali fault: DIOS will further prospect and extend soil sampling east and south, including over some untested VLF conductors.

b- At western limit of K2 project (6 km west of Attila), previous airborne geophysical surveys outlined a poorly outcropping two kilometer long (9 inputs & vtem anomalies) conductor at margin of Kali plug and adjacent felsic volcanics. No prospecting or follow-up are filed. Prospecting and reconnaissance (b-horizon) soil-sampling will be completed over poorly outcropping western conductor. Standard prospecting/mapping will also be carried out. Due to possible lack of rock outcrops, special attention will be put on glacial floats along conductor target.

c- Previous DIOS' field program confirmed spatial relationship between most of K2 gold-copper-silver sulphidic mineralization and the margin of a specific magnetic volcanic unit underlying a flattened rhyodacitic dome. Magnetic tilt suggests a similar favourable volcanic environment is extending west for 4 to 5 kilometers along Kali sub-volcanic intrusion. Follow-ups along this geophysical marker/target are in progress.

DIOS is looking forward to pursue exploration work on K2, Lower Eastmain near Opinaca Sub-province. Eleonore Gold Mine is in the Lower Eastmain near Opinaca sub-province. Technical content was prepared by H. Desbiens, M.Sc. Geo 43-101 QP.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

