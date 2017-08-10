NEWPORT BEACH, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 08/10/17 -- Accelerize Inc. (OTCQB: ACLZ) (OTCBB: ACLZ) and its digital marketing software division CAKE today announced that it has filed a new patent application with the U.S. Patent and Trademark office. The patent application covers machine-learning algorithms that have been created to assess a user's stage within the marketing funnel in real-time, and to predict the channel (or combination of channels) most likely to result in a conversion.

The filed patent application is part of Accelerize's ongoing intellectual property development strategy, which aims to continuously improve the accuracy and performance of the CAKE Marketing Intelligence platform. The platform tracks, attributes and analyzes the performance of digital marketing campaigns across multiple channels, including, search, display, video, email, social, affiliate, mobile and more. The new algorithms are designed to help CAKE's customers estimate what stage their target audiences are at within the marketing funnel, and to identify the mix of channels with the greatest potential to maximize their return on ad spend.

"The aim of this latest innovation is twofold," said Karl Gierach, Head of Data Science of CAKE by Accelerize. "First, we want to give our clients as accurate a picture as possible of how their campaigns are performing and the status of the customer journey in real-time. Second, we want to help them better predict what to do next to maximize their return on ad spend. This technology does both, and will be especially valuable in real-time bidding situations to help move consumers from anonymous to known by collecting and analyzing granular first-party data about the critical steps in the customer journey."

This latest patent application filed by Accelerize will also help marketers better understand the synergies between different advertising channels, and to pinpoint if results are dependent on the specific order or timing of campaign strategies. Furthermore, the technology can be used to identify key stages within the marketing funnel where customers may disengage and be lost, or where they are more likely to move closer to a conversion.

About CAKE by Accelerize

CAKE, a division of Accelerize Inc., provides a cloud-based solution to track and analyze the performance of digital marketing return on ad spend, in real-time. Bringing clarity to multi-channel marketing campaigns, we empower advertisers, agencies, publishers and networks from more than 40 countries worldwide with the insight to make intelligent marketing decisions. CAKE by Accelerize is headquartered in Newport Beach, Calif. with operations in London and New Delhi. For more information, visit www.getCAKE.com.

About Accelerize

Accelerize Inc. (OTCQB: ACLZ) (OTCBB: ACLZ) offers marketing technology solutions that revolutionize the way advertisers leverage their digital advertising data. For more information, visit www.accelerize.com.

Use of Forward-looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements from Accelerize Inc. within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and federal securities laws. For example, when Accelerize describes the benefits of its patent application, which is subject to approval by the United States Patent and Trademark Office, and uses other statements containing the words "believes," "anticipates," "plans," "expects," "will" and similar expressions, Accelerize is using forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on the current expectations of the management of Accelerize only, and are subject to a number of factors and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements: changes in technology and market requirements; our technology may not be validated as we progress further; we may be unable to retain or attract key employees whose knowledge is essential to the development of our products and services; unforeseen market and technological difficulties may develop with our products and services; inability to timely develop and introduce new technologies, products and applications; or, loss of market share and pressure on pricing resulting from competition, which could cause the actual results or performance of Accelerize to differ materially from those contemplated in such forward-looking statements. Except as otherwise required by law, Accelerize undertakes no obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. For a more detailed description of the risk and uncertainties affecting Accelerize, reference is made to Accelerize's reports filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Media Contact

Jill Hara

PR@getCAKE.com

(949) 548-2253 x 257



Investor Contact

Ascendant Partners, LLC

Fred Sommer

fred@ascendantpartnersllc.com

(732) 410-9810



