Organic Fertilizers Market Estimated to Reach US$ 6.40 Bn by 2025; Growing Environmental Concerns Driving Demand, Notes TMR

Transparency Market Research has released a new market report titled "Organic Fertilizers by product (Peat based, Manure based and Others), by Application (Cereals & Grains, Oilseeds & Pulses, Fruits & Vegetables and Others - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2016-2025." According to the report, the global organic fertilizers market was valued at US$ 3.37 Bn in 2016 and is projected to reach US$ 6.40 Bn by 2025 at a CAGR of 7.6% from 2017 to 2025.

Organic fertilizers are the fertilizers used for plant as well as soil nourishment. These are made from plant wastes, animal wastes and minerals. Due to its origin from natural resources, it helps in maintaining the organic content of the soil and provide favorable surroundings for the soil micro-organisms. This increases the activity of soil organisms thus helping the plants with an easy access to the fertilizer nutrients. Based on type, organic fertilizers are classified as peat based, manure based, and others. Organic fertilizers have been further classified based on application as cereals & grains, oilseeds & pulses, fruits & vegetables and others (nurseries, turf etc.).

Excess use of chemical fertilizers have several ill effects on the soil, environment, and human health. The use of chemical fertilizers has led to loss of the soil organic matter. Also, it turns the soil acidic, which repels the earthworms. Due to increased health consciousness the consumer preference has highly shifted to organic food. This has propelled the demand for organic fertilizers, as these are an integral part of organic farming. The government encourages the consumers and the manufacturers to increase their use and production, by providing various schemes and subsidies. All these factors are anticipated to drive the growth of organic fertilizers market during the forecast period. However, many organic fertilizers act only as soil conditioners without any nourishment to plants. Also, organic fertilizers require the soil micro-organisms and moisture to break the fertilizer nutrients so as to make the nutrients accessible to plants. This is a slow process and takes a long time to show results. This gives rise to the need for substitutes and restrains the growth of organic fertilizer market.

Based on product, manure based is the major segment in organic fertilizers and it is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period in terms of value and volume. It is expected to grow at CAGR of more than 7% during the forecast period.

Fruits & vegetables segment is a prominent segment that uses organic fertilizers. It is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period followed by cereals & grains segment. Europe dominated the organic fertilizers market and same trend is likely to continue during the forecast period followed by Asia Pacific and North America. Increasing health and environmental awareness has resulted into growing demand for organic food and in turn the organic fertilizers. Moreover, the government initiatives such as funding schemes for organic farmers, reimbursement of a portion of amount required for organic certification, subsidies on organic fertilizers, & facilities producing organic fertilizers etc., have made the market all the more attractive for existing as well as new players.

The global organic fertilizers market is a fragmented market. Some of the major players include Potash Corp., ScottsMiracle-Gro, Itallpolina SpA, BioStar Organics, Sustane Natural fertilizers, Talborne Organics, Mycsa Ag., Bodisen Biotech, Inc., Protan Ag.

The global Organic fertilizers Market is segmented as follows:

Organic fertilizers Market: By product

Peat based

Manure based

Others

Organic fertilizers Market: By application

Cereals & grains

Oilseeds & pulses

Fruits & vegetables

Others (Nurseries, Turf etc.)

Organic fertilizers Market: Regional Analysis

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France Russia Spain CIS Greece Ukraine Italy Serbia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India ASEAN(Ex Indonesia &Vietnam) Indonesia Vietnam Japan Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA) South Africa Iran Israel Nigeria Morocco Saudi Arabia Egypt Rest of Middle East & Africa

& (MEA)

