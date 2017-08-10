

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold prices continued to rise after North Korea state media warned its missiles could surround the U.S. territory of Guam in an 'enveloping fire' in coming weeks.



'Sound dialogue is not possible' with President Donald Trump they said.. 'The U.S. president at a [golf] links again let out a load of nonsense about 'fire and fury,' failing to grasp the on-going grave situation.'



Gold was up $8 at $1287 an ounce, helped by its safe haven appeal to its highest in two months.



The economic calendar includes weekly jobless claims at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time, with producer prices for July due simultaneously.



