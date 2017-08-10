

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Ireland's consumer prices decreased for the second straight month in July, preliminary data from the Central Statistics Office showed Thursday.



The consumer price index dropped 0.2 percent year-over-year in July, after a 0.4 percent fall in June.



Clothing and footwear prices dipped 5.9 percent annually in July and prices of food and non-alcoholic beverages slid by 2.0 percent.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices showed no variations from June, when it edged up by 0.1 percent.



The EU measure of inflation, the Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices, or HICP declined 0.2 percent yearly in July, slower than the 0.6 percent fall in the prior month.



Month-on-month, the HICP increased at a stable rate of 0.1 percent in July.



