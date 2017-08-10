

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. weekly jobless claims for the week ended August 5 and producer prices for July are due at 8:30 am ET Thursday. Ahead of these data, the greenback traded mixed against its major rivals. While the greenback rose against the franc, it held steady against the pound. Against the yen and the euro, it fell.



The greenback was worth 1.1729 against the euro, 109.78 against the yen, 0.9669 against the franc and 1.2990 against the pound as of 8:25 am ET.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX