Puration Inc.: Puration Targets Cannabis Pharmaceutical Market Entry With Opioid Replacement Drug

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / August 10, 2017 / Puration, Inc. (OTC PINK: PURA) today announced plans to enter the cannabis pharmaceutical market. The Company intends to focus first on a cannabis alternative to opioid pain killers. The focus on a cannabis alternative to opioid pain killers is driven by the prevailing opioid epidemic in the United States. A Whitehouse Commission has recently recommended that the opioid epidemic in the United States be declared a national emergency. Management plans to announce the Company's detailed plans for entering the cannabis pharmaceutical market the first week in September.

The entry into the pharmaceutical market follows Puration's recent acquisition of 25-greenhouse grow operation and signing of its first $1.2 million contract in conjunction with the acquisition and the Company's plans to realize $100 million in potential annual sales from the acquisition.

Learn more about the acquisition and the Company's growth plans:

Puration's Grow Operation Business Strategy Overview

