SAN FRANCISCO, CA--(Marketwired - August 10, 2017) - With the launch of its over-the-counter combination treatment for joint pain and new licensing agreements for feminine lubrication product Zestra, this San Diego-based company is expanding both its therapeutic and international reach.

Commenting on recent announcements from Innovus Pharmaceuticals Inc., which markets over-the-counter (OTC) products addressing men's and women's health, as well as respiratory and other ailments, Jay Albany, senior analyst with SeeThru Equity, noted the company "has been developing a promising growth engine in what appears to be a replicable process of identifying promising OTC products that target large markets -- and then leveraging its Beyond Human sales platform and online marketing expertise to drive high gross margin sales."

On July 20 Innovus announced "the launch of its first proprietary combination of an OTC monograph drug and a supplement: Apeaz, a cream for the relief of arthritis pain, and ArthriVarx, a nutritional supplement designed to promote and maximize joint health."

In combination with ArthriVarx, Apeaz is intended to address the large joint pain market. Apeaz is "the only OTC monograph drug published and commercialized to reduce all signs and symptoms of arthritis in a collagen induced mouse model," according to the company. Active ingredients in the cream include "methyl-sulfonyl methane (MSM) and glucosamine sulfate known to help damaged cartilage for stronger and more pressure resistant joints," the company stated. ArthriVarx, "a joint supplement designed to maximize the health of joints," contains andrographolides paniculata and hyaluronic acid

