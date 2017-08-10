

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - First-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits unexpectedly edged higher in the week ended August 5th, according to a report released by the Labor Department on Thursday.



The report said initial jobless claims crept up to 244,000, an increase of 3,000 from the previous week's revised level of 241,000.



The uptick came as a surprise to economists, who had expected jobless claims to come in unchanged compared to the 240,000 originally reported for the previous week.



