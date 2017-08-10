10 August 2017

Invesco Asia Trust plc

Result of General Meeting and Tender Price

Result of General Meeting

The Board of Invesco Asia Trust PLC (the "Company") is pleased to announce that the resolution put to Shareholders to authorise the Company to undertake the Tender Offer for up to 15 per cent. of the Shares in issue was duly passed at the Company's General Meeting held earlier today.

The proxy voting figures received in advance of the meeting are shown below:

Resolution For Against Discretionary Withheld Votes % Votes % Votes % That the Company be authorised to make market purchases of its Shares pursuant to the Tender Offer 55,079,390 99.8 49,943 0.09 33,860 0.06 176,245

The total number of votes cast was 55,339,438 which represents 66.3 per cent. of the Company's total voting rights.

Tender Price

The Company today also announces that the unaudited Net Asset Value as at close of business on 8 August 2017, being the Calculation Date for the purposes of the Tender Offer, was 322.77 pence per Share. Accordingly the Tender Price, calculated in accordance with the Circular sent to Shareholders on 28 June 2017, is 312.8857 pence per Share.

Accordingly, a total of 12,514,241 Shares will be repurchased by the Company under the Tender Offer at a price of 312.8857 pence per Share and cancelled.

Following the implementation of the Tender Offer the Company will have 70,914,475 Shares in issue (excluding 4,085,406 Shares held in Treasury). Accordingly, 70,914,475 Shares may be used by Shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interests in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

