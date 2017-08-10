Invesco Asia Trust Plc - Result of AGM

Invesco Asia Trust plc

HEADLINE: Annual General Meeting

At the Annual General Meeting held on Thursday, 10 August 2017 shareholders approved the following resolutions:

Ordinary Business

Ordinary Resolution 1

To receive and consider the Annual Financial Report for the year ended 30 April 2017;

Ordinary Resolution 2

To declare a final dividend of 4.30p per ordinary share;

Ordinary Resolution 3

To approve the Remuneration Policy;

Ordinary Resolution 4

To approve the Annual Statement and Report on Remuneration;

Ordinary Resolution 5

To re-elect Carol Ferguson, a Director of the Company;

Ordinary Resolution 6

To elect Fleur Meijs, a Director of the Company;

Ordinary Resolution 7

To re-appoint KPMG LLP as Auditor to the Company;

Ordinary Resolution 8

To authorise the Audit Committee to determine the remuneration of the Auditor;

Special Business

Ordinary Resolution 9

To authorise Director to allot relevant securities;

Special Resolution 10

To authorise Directors to allot relevant securities for cash disapplying pre-emption rights;

Special Resolution 11

To authorise the Directors to repurchase Ordinary shares; and

Special Resolution 12

That the period of notice required for general meetings of the Company (other than AGMs) shall be not less than 14 clear days.

The resolutions were passed by show of hands. The proxy votes lodged with the Registrar will be available via the Company's website at

www.invescoperpetual.co.uk/invescoasia

The full text of the resolutions can be found in the Notice of Annual General Meeting contained in the Annual Financial Report for the year ended 30 April 2017, copies of which are available for viewing at the National Storage Mechanism and via the Company's website at www.invescoperpetual.co.uk/invescoasia.

.

Retirement of James Robinson and appointment of Fleur Meijs as Chairman of the Audit Committee and the Management Engagement Committee.

The Company confirms that as already announced James Robinson, who had served on the Board since 2007 retired at the conclusion of the Annual General Meeting, and that Fleur Meijs has been appointed to succeed him as Chairman of the Audit Committee and the Management Engagement Committee.

Nira Mistry

For and on behalf of

Invesco Asset Management Limited,

Corporate Company Secretary

10 August 2017