SAN DIEGO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 08/10/17 -- Demand Energy, an Enel Group subsidiary, today announced that one of its flagship projects, the Marcus Garvey Apartments solar PV + energy storage microgrid in New York City, won the prestigious ESNA Innovation Award for Distributed Storage, given at this year's Energy Storage North America event.

The Marcus Garvey Apartments Solar + Storage Microgrid is New York City's first-ever multi-resource microgrid in a low to middle income housing development, and the first microgrid deployed under Con Edison's Brooklyn-Queens Demand Management (BQDM) program. The project includes 400 kW of solar PV; a 400-kW fuel cell, and 300 kW/1,200 KWh of storage, all managed by the company's Distributed Energy Network Optimization System (DEN.OS™).

"We are honored to be recognized with an ESNA Innovation Award for our Marcus Garvey Apartments Microgrid project," said Gregg Patterson, Head of Demand Energy. "This system benefits the property owners and residents through enhanced resiliency, clean operation and energy savings. It also aligns with the state's vision of moving to a two-way distributed grid that serves longer-term energy goals."

ESNA, the largest gathering of policy, technology and market leaders in energy storage, celebrated the winners of its 2017 Innovation Awards and 2017 Champion Awards during a reception on August 9th at the San Diego Convention Center. Award winners were recognized for their leadership in energy storage, services supplied to customers and the grid, unique technology solutions, financing, or partnerships.

More information on the 2017 ESNA Award-winning projects and champions can be found here.

About Demand Energy

Demand Energy, an Enel Group company, has developed a best-in-class Distributed Energy Network Optimization System (DEN.OS™) that maximizes the economic returns of behind-the-meter storage systems alone, or in combination with distributed generation (DG). The company provides a turnkey solution (hardware, software and services) that ties together modeling, design and simulation with installation and operational monitoring, control, and financial optimization, to deploy storage-plus-DG systems at speed and scale. The DEN.OS™ software platform was designed as a scalable end-to-end solution that delivers differentiated value across the entire project life cycle, able to support utility-side, behind-the-meter and microgrid projects. For more information, visit www.demand-energy.com.

About the Enel Group

Enel is a multinational power company and a leading integrated player in the global, power, gas and renewables markets. It is Europe's largest utility in terms of market capitalisation and figures among Europe's leading power companies in terms of installed capacity and reported EBITDA. The Group operates in over 30 countries worldwide, producing energy through more than 85 GW of managed capacity. Enel distributes electricity and gas through a network of over 2 million kilometres, and with over 65 million business and household customers globally, the Group has the largest customer base among European competitors. Enel's renewables arm Enel Green Power already manages almost 39 GW of wind, solar, geothermal, biomass and hydropower plants in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia and has recently arrived in Australia.

About Energy Storage North America

Energy Storage North America is the largest conference, exhibition and networking event for the North American energy storage industry. Now in its fifth year, ESNA connects developers, energy users, utilities and policymakers to advance understanding and deployment of energy storage, and ultimately build a cleaner, more affordable and more resilient grid. ESNA 2017 is taking place from August 8-10 in San Diego, California. Visit www.esnaexpo.com to learn more.

