Periscope Data, the analytics system of record for professional data teams, has achieved massive growth across its customer base and team year over year, including growing employee headcount by 500 percent and annual recurring revenue (ARR) by 322 percent since 2016. The company has added major brands including Adobe, American Red Cross, Deliveroo, EY, New Relic, Supercell, Unity and Zipcar to its growing customer base of nearly 900 customers.

"2017 has been a very exciting year for Periscope Data," said Periscope Data co-founder and CEO Harry Glaser. "We've attracted some of the best talent in the industry across product, engineering, sales and marketing and have seen very strong increases in customer growth and engagement. Data analysts spend an average of 13 hours per week using Periscope Data. This demonstrates that we are delivering an extremely valuable and sticky product, directly fueling our customer growth."

Startups and enterprise companies alike -- such as Adobe, Crunchbase, EY, Flexport, MoneyLion, New Relic, Tinder and ZipRecruiter -- are leveraging Periscope Data to power their data teams' workflows and drive insights that support critical business decisions.

"Periscope Data has allowed us to easily access key business data," said Marc Weil, lead data engineer at New Relic. "Being in the business of software performance, New Relic takes a data-driven approach to decision-making throughout our company. With Periscope Data, our team has been able to quickly iterate on reports and share business data across teams."

"As a digital finance platform focused on making money more approachable, we rely on a wealth of financial and behavioral data to create uniquely personalized experiences," said Tim Hong, CMO of MoneyLion. "Periscope Data allows us to understand this data and maintain an efficient workflow across the company."

Periscope Data helps organizations quickly and easily drill deeper into their data to discover actionable insights. "It is critical for our marketing team to understand the impact of our campaigns and programs on the overall user experience and on our business," said Alexandra Mack, head of marketing at Crunchbase. "We need to be able to analyze our users' behavior over time based on their interactions with our campaigns to understand what programs are effective, and where there are weak links in our communication. Prior to implementing Periscope Data it was very time consuming -- if not practically impossible -- for us to conduct this type of analysis. Now it's easy."

"It's gratifying to see the variety of use cases across our customer base, and to see how Periscope Data is helping data teams and their stakeholders move faster and make more informed decisions," said Tom O'Neill, co-founder and CTO. "There are currently more than 30 trillion rows of data connected to our platform, and users are writing more than 200,000 lines of SQL per day. Looking at the time spent in our platform and user behavior, it's clear we've become the analytics system of record for many of our customers."

Customer Base Has Grown 164 Percent Since 2016:

Periscope Data has nearly tripled its customer base since 2016 to nearly 900. Key 2017 customer additions included Adobe, Stitch Fix and Supercell.

The company's success is underscored by high customer usage. As of July 2017, more than 200,000 lines of SQL were written per day, and more than 50,000 dashboards were shared per day.

Periscope Data Rounds Out Executive Leadership and Grows Headcount by 500 Percent:

Since 2016, Periscope Data has made a strong series of executive appointments, including the addition of former Salesforce.com executive Jeff Thomas as chief marketing officer; Elaine Teoh as vice president, engineering; Greg Strickland as vice president, finance; and Melanie Tantingco as head of people operations.

Periscope Data has made massive strides in hiring, growing its headcount by 500 percent since 2016. In the first half of 2017 alone, the company filled more than 50 roles tied to key departments including product, engineering, sales and marketing.

Major Product Updates Rolled Out in H1, Including:

A major update of the Periscope Data user interface focused on enhanced organization, scalability and usability.

Query Management, a performance-focused feature that lets admins promote or cancel queued queries and evaluate the run and execution times of existing queries.

Usage Data offers better insight into how users are interacting with their Periscope Data instance, so they can optimize queries, clean up and organize dashboards, and better manage user permissions.

Dashboard Refresh Management lets users schedule when dashboards refresh, ensuring that the data users need most is kept up to date and offering more control over database resources.

Support for additional databases, including AWS Athena and Qubole, and standard SQL syntax for BigQuery.

Company and Individual Recognition

Early in 2017, Periscope Data was recognized by Bay Area News Group's Top Workplaces 2017 program, and San Francisco Business Times' 2017 Best Places to Work.

The company currently maintains a 5.0 rating on Glassdoor.

CTO Tom O'Neill was recently recognized as a Rising Star in the San Francisco Business Times' CIO Awards 2017.

Jerry Clarno, vice president, sales, was named one of the 10 most innovative movers and shakers in sales leadership by Entrepreneur.

