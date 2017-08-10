LOS ANGELES, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 08/10/17 -- Prodege, LLC, parent of rewards community Swagbucks (www.swagbucks.com) and cash-back shopping site MyPoints.com (www.mypoints.com), today announced its acquisition of ShopAtHome.com (www.shopathome.com), a leading cash-back shopping and coupon business headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado. The acquisition is immediately effective and includes ShopAtHome's consumer website www.shopathome.com, iOS and Android mobile apps, and premier cash-back shopping technology, along with its member base of active online shoppers. The seller is Belcaro Group, Inc., founded and owned by industry veterans Marc and Claudia Braunstein.

ShopAtHome has been in the vanguard of the consumer shopping industry since 1986. The business started as a mail-order catalog company, but in the last decade has transformed into a popular cash-back shopping and coupon site. Taking advantage of its new relationship with Prodege, ShopAtHome will soon feature even more shopping offers, and will introduce other ways for ShopAtHome members to save money and earn rewards by participating in online surveys or watching compelling video entertainment.

With the ShopAtHome.com acquisition, Prodege's family of consumer shopping rewards businesses will generate over $600 million in Gross Merchandise Volume (GMV) for online retailers and travel services, including such industry giants as Amazon, Walmart and Hotels.com, as well as a wide variety of other online consumer businesses, such as Dollar Shave Club, Hulu, and The Honest Company.

"The ShopAtHome acquisition further strengthens our cash-back shopping business and complements the tremendous growth of ProdegeMR, our market research business," said Chuck Davis, CEO & Chairman of Prodege. Mr. Davis, who led both Fandango and Shopzilla and oversaw their eventual strategic exits, added: "The acquisition deepens our relationship with and expands our solutions for ecommerce advertisers, shopper marketers, market researchers and content publishers."

Financial terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

Prodege, LLC is a leading Internet and media company that operates multiple consumer engagement brands, including Swagbucks, MyPoints.com, MyGiftCardsPlus.com and now ShopAtHome, that offer its members cash back and rewards for the everyday activities they already do online, featuring shopping, sharing their opinions, searching the web and watching videos. The company also operates ProdegeMR, which continues to innovate and lead the industry in online sampling and market research. Prodege received $60 million in venture funding from TCV in 2014, and acquired MyPoints.com in 2016. The company is headquartered in El Segundo, CA, with offices in San Francisco, Schaumburg, IL, Berlin, London, and now Greenwood Village, CO.

