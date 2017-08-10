SAN JOSE, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 08/10/17 -- FileTrail, a leader in next-generation records management software, announces development of a new solution for federated retention management across multiple document repositories. FileTrail Enterprise Retention incorporates internal retention policies and outside counsel guidelines to apply the appropriate policies to each client and matter, ensuring timely and automated disposition of documents.

The FileTrail Enterprise Retention workflow aggregates data from across document repositories. Documents are classified and the proper firm policy or OCG policy is applied, then the documents automatically go through the disposition workflow review cycle based on the calculated disposition dates. This process guarantees compliance and defensible disposition.

"Law firms continue overspending on storage of electronic documents and physical records past their destruction dates. Even worse, they are subject to unnecessary risk from the inconsistent application of their stated retention policies," says FileTrail President Darrell Mervau. "Enterprise Retention is designed to help firms move away from a reactionary approach to dealing with retention to a proactive workflow that automates the process, saves money and reduces risk."

Industry-leading global consulting firm InOutsource has partnered with FileTrail to assist law firm clients with implementations of information governance solutions. Nancy Beauchemin, CRM, president and founder of InOutsource, offers, "While firms often have suitable retention policies in place, many fail to execute against them in a consistent manner. FileTrail's new Enterprise Retention system further enhances its leadership position in managing compliance for retention and disposition systems."

As part of its latest IG offering, FileTrail also provides clients with graphical trending reports to illustrate the impact of disposition. These visually impactful reports help firms plan for growth and forecast future costs for storage and savings from dispositions.

Firms interested in learning more about Enterprise Retention can see a preview of the new system at ILTACON 2017, being held August 13-17 in Las Vegas, Nevada. FileTrail is exhibiting at ILTACON booth #418, where representatives will showcase the company's new Enterprise Retention as well as recently released features designed to streamline firm transitions from LegalKEY to FileTrail.

About FileTrail

Since 2000, FileTrail has been developing, implementing and supporting enterprise-class information management solutions. Deployed all over the world, the company offers a highly configurable suite of records management and governance tools to help organizations manage the complete information life cycle. FileTrail is the number one cloud-based records management system for law firms, but also offers an on-premises solution. FileTrail integrates with Iron Mountain and leverages APIs to work with the leading document management systems and the Intapp suite of products. For more information about FileTrail's records management and information governance software, visit www.filetrail.com.

