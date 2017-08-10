BARRE, VT -- (Marketwired) -- 08/10/17 -- Northern Power Systems Corp (TSX: NPS), a global leader in distributed energy power systems, now offers a full suite of megawatt-scale energy storage solutions that incorporate various battery types and capabilities, depending on the application and end-user need. In addition to providing multiple battery options, Northern Power, backed by decades of turnkey systems experience, can integrate its own field-proven power conversion and control hardware to deliver the optimum energy storage system.

The company has already qualified and begun integrating batteries from three industry-leading suppliers with different chemistries for a variety of use cases, and anticipates adding to this list of qualified solutions:

UniEnergy Technologies is a vanadium-redox flow battery supplier. Flow batteries are known for their long duration and maintenance-free operating life. They are designed for shifting energy demand or storing and delivering renewable energy.

Eos Energy Storage offers a zinc hybrid cathode battery with the lowest per-kWh cost in the industry. It is particularly well suited to daily solar PV energy time shifting.

Samsung SDI is a recognized global leader in the manufacture and supply of high-performance lithium-ion batteries for a variety of applications and charge-discharge requirements.

"We're the only storage supplier that delivers such a wide range of battery chemistries and configurations to meet any customer end-use requirement," said Ciel Caldwell, Northern Power President and COO. "For over 40 years, our company has supplied wind power, microgrid and power conversion systems across all seven continents. With our deep know-how and proven expertise in the energy industry, storage systems are a natural complement to our turnkey solution offerings."

Northern Power's energy storage systems incorporate batteries from these top-tier suppliers together with the company's FlexPhase power conversion platform, controls, battery management hardware, and ancillary systems. The company is currently working on multiple projects using the different battery technologies. These include a 1 MW / 4 MWh system in Washington state with flow batteries from UniEnergy Technologies, and a 1 MW / 4 MWh system using Eos batteries being installed at an existing location with more than 5 MW of wind and solar capacity in Brazil.

ABOUT NORTHERN POWER

Northern Power Systems designs, manufactures, and sells distributed power generation and energy storage solutions with its advanced wind turbines, inverters, controls, and integration services. With over 16 million run-time hours across its global fleet, Northern Power wind turbines provide customers with clean, cost-effective, reliable renewable energy. NPS turbines utilize patented permanent magnet direct drive (PMDD) technology, which uses fewer moving parts, delivers higher energy capture, and provides increased reliability thanks to reduced maintenance and downtime. Northern Power Energy Storage Solutions (ESS) are based on the FlexPhase™ power conversion platform, which features patented converter architecture and controls technology for advanced grid support and generation applications.

Northern Power has been a technology innovator for over 40 years and serves clients around the world from its US headquarters and European offices. To learn more, visit www.northernpower.com

Notice regarding forward-looking statements:

This release includes forward-looking statements regarding Northern Power Systems and its business, which may include, but is not limited to, product and financial performance, regulatory developments, supplier performance, anticipated opportunity and trends for growth in our customer base and our overall business, our market opportunity, expansion into new markets, and execution of the company's growth strategy. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "is expected", "expects", "scheduled", "intends", "contemplates", "anticipates", "believes", "proposes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Such statements are based on the current expectations of the management of Northern Power Systems. The forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this release may not occur by certain specified dates or at all and could differ materially as a result of known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting the company, including risks regarding the wind power industry; production, performance and acceptance of the company's products; our sales cycle; our ability to convert backlog into revenue; performance by the company's suppliers; our ability to maintain successful relationships with our partners and to enter into new partner relationships; our performance internationally; currency fluctuations; economic factors; competition; the equity markets generally; and the other risks detailed in Northern Power Systems' risk factors discussed in filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), including but not limited to Northern Power Systems' Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on March 31, 2017, as well as other documents that may be filed by Northern Power Systems from time to time with the SEC. Although Northern Power Systems has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Except as required by applicable securities laws, forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and Northern Power Systems undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

