TAMPA, FL -- (Marketwired) -- 08/10/17 -- Umbra Applied Technologies Group (OTC: UATG), UAT Group, announced today the launch of the heavily anticipated Hygieia website. The new website has been designed in keeping with UAT branding with one notable difference. The new website has a link where now everyone can sign-up to be notified of when the company will begin taking pre-orders of UAT's newest antimicrobial product. Products once only accessible by governments and institutions, UAT technology can now be purchased and enjoyed by anyone.

The first product in the Hygieia line-up is scheduled to be a casual low-cut ankle sock that essentially cleans itself. The antimicrobial sock is made from a highly advanced yarn covalently bonded with a silver polymer that promotes wicking. The new Hygieia athletic sock kills bacteria, fungi and viruses. This means that UAT has found a way to essentially kill foot odor permanently as well as reduce open sore infections in diabetics wearing their socks.

The new website has been designed to support its forthcoming e-commerce site that has been designed with embedded advanced SEO and conversion algorithms to maximize sales potential. No news on projections however, Alex Umbra, Chief Executive Officer of UAT stated, "Hygieia represents our commitment to advancing technology past what is thought to be possible and exemplifies the collective spirit of innovation found here at UAT. We expect great things from our Hygieia product line and will make sales projections available to Wall Street in the coming weeks."

To learn more or sign-up to be notified of when you can pre-order your Hygieia socks, follow this link: http://hygieiasport.com/

About Umbra Applied Technologies, Inc.

Umbra Applied Technologies is a member of the Umbra Applied Technologies Group (OTC: UATG) family of companies. Headquartered in Tampa, Florida UAT Group is a technology and innovation leader specializing in defense, civil government and technology solutions. UAT Group is principally engaged in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration and sustainment of advanced technology systems, products and services for defense, civil, and commercial applications in United States and internationally. It also provides management, engineering, technical, scientific, logistic, and information services

For more information visit www.uatgroup.com or www.umbraappliedtechnologies.com

