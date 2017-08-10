sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 10.08.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 559 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

3,978 Euro		-0,072
-1,78 %
WKN: A12HM0 ISIN: CA03765K1049 Ticker-Symbol: 10E 
Aktie:
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
APHRIA INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
APHRIA INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,974
4,033
16:05
3,975
4,033
16:04
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
APHRIA INC
APHRIA INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
APHRIA INC3,978-1,78 %