TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - August 10, 2017) - Tokyo Smoke breaks ground by introducing four medical cannabis strains in collaboration with Aphria Inc., one of Canada's largest licensed producers of medical marijuana. This is the first time a Canadian consumer brand will partner with a Licensed Producer to launch medical cannabis in Canada, an inaugural event for the lifestyle brand, as well as the Canadian marketplace. Grown and distributed by Aphria under the ACMPR (Access to Cannabis for Medical Purposes Regulations), the cannabis strains will be available to patients with a valid medical prescription from August 24, 2017.

The four strains will launch as a part of a kit ($250), featuring unique Tokyo Smoke packaging, five grams of each strain along with custom crafted black glass jars and special welcome accessories. They will be available to order through the Aphria website; more information can be found here.

In celebration of this Canadian release, a one-time version of the kit ($500) will be available through the Aphria site and will include a limited edition, co-branded Tokyo Smoke PAX 3. This is the first time the state-of-the-art vaporizer company will collaborate with a cannabis brand, having previously participated only in music and fashion partnerships, with musicians like The Weeknd and Toro y Moi, and fashion brands like Richard Chai, Opening Ceremony and New York's luxury menswear boutique Odin. Tokyo Smoke and PAX will produce just 100 of the dual-use, portable PAX vaporizers, available to customers only as a part of the launch kit, making it a covetable item for the discerning cannabis consumer.

"This launch is the culmination of Tokyo Smoke's vision of providing a beautiful cannabis experience in both design and product," says Alan Gertner, co-founder and CEO of Tokyo Smoke. "When conceptualizing each strain, we wanted to pair consistent, high-quality cannabis with a focus on Tokyo Smoke branding, design and packaging. Contemporary customers deserve to have a cannabis experience that aligns with the rest of their lifestyle."

Tokyo Smoke sells an array of product lines thematically linked to four emotive states, including designer candles, coffee and tea blends in their retail and online stores. With Tokyo Smoke Go flavours, expect an energizing jumpstart to your mind and body. Activate an exhilarating burst of energy and creativity and enjoy an uplifting experience. Tokyo Smoke Relax puts your body and mind at ease with calming character. Skilled in the luxury of leisure, its delightful bliss allows you to unwind and enjoy. Tokyo Smoke Relief finds sweet satisfaction in soothing notes. A natural antidote to daily intensities, its nurturing essence allows for the restorative release of mind and body. Tokyo Smoke Balance is a highly collaborative mood that isn't about extremes, it's about creating a refined rhythm between recreation and imagination, for the ultimate understanding between body and mind.

Tokyo Smoke is proud to work with thoughtful growing partners at Aphria. Growing superior cannabis is a dedicated process. From discerning seed selection to a handpicked harvest, all Tokyo Smoke plants are grown in state-of-the-art greenhouses by expert, multi-generational cultivators. The fertilizer used is chemical pesticide free and every batch is subjected to full testing against stringent quality specifications. The greenhouses, located in Leamington, Ontario, use natural sunlight as well as state of the art technology to ensure a quality product.

Tokyo Smoke G, sativa strain, 18% THC, <1% CBD*

Tokyo Smoke Rx, indica strain, 19% THC, <1% CBD*

Tokyo Smoke Rf, sativa strain, <1% THC, 12% CBD*

Tokyo Smoke B, hybrid strain, 1:1 THC:CBD

*Percentages indicated represent average estimates. The exact percentages fluctuate slightly with each specific harvest but are clearly indicated as each harvest is packaged

About Tokyo Smoke:

Tokyo Smoke is an award-winning lifestyle brand that brings sophistication and design to the cannabis space. With immersive experiences and designer retail spaces selling coffee, clothing and designer products, Tokyo Smoke is developing an international reputation as the go-to destination for luxurious, creative offerings within the industry. With the imminent completion of Series B funding, resulting in approximately $10 million in total raised capital, the acquisition of fellow designer cannabis brand Van der Pop, partnering with Aphria Inc. (TSX: APH) or (OTCQB: APHQF) and WeedMD (TSX VENTURE: WMD), as well as developing Nesta Brand Co (a brand expansion company bringing the best cannabis products to the Canadian market), Tokyo Smoke continues to be the leading Canadian brand in the cannabis space. Tokyo Smoke will expand into the U.S. market in late fall 2017.

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/4/19/11G136221/Images/PIKE-6514_2-small_for_MCjpg-690268e215e1930db11b411f72e02e06.jpg

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/4/19/11G136221/Images/PIKE-6587edit-08aa216af9d5b28ea0f198616e890cf6.jpg

For more information or interview requests:

Abigail Van Den Broek

abby@abigailv.ca

416-799-8510