MILPITAS, CA--(Marketwired - August 10, 2017) - ZL Technologies, Inc. (ZL), the leader in unified information governance and analytics for the large enterprise, today announced that it has been honored by the International Business Awards with a Gold Stevie® Award. Committed to recognizing exceptional company achievement, The International Business Awards are the world's premier business awards program. The prestigious award recognizes the ZL File Analysis and Management application as the highest-scoring nomination in the following category: Best New Product or Service of the Year - Software - Big Data Solution.

ZL File Analysis and Management enables organizations to analyze and remediate employee-created data and personal data across file shares, SharePoint, and other unstructured repositories. These capabilities are quickly becoming critical to large organizations, given increasing pressures in data management such as The General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

"Enterprise file sharing, management, and governance is an important emerging area due to explosive growth of data," said one member of The International Business Awards Judging Committee. "Managing this data and associated files using ZL File Analysis and Management (ZL FAM) will go a long way in meeting governance standards implemented by organizations."

For ZL File Analysis and Management, the distinction adds to a catalog of accolades from industry experts, including placement in KMWorld's "Trend-Setting Products," and a Gold Stevie in The American Business Awards.

"We're pleased to receive this prestigious honor," said ZL CEO Kon Leong. "I believe it reflects our conviction that governance and analytics must necessarily go hand-in-hand, particularly with new regulatory perils. Now more than ever, organizations must rethink data control and data privacy."

Please visit The 2017 International Business Awards webpage for the complete list of winners

About ZL Technologies, Inc.

ZL Technologies' centralized information governance platform enables organizations to manage all enterprise content and satisfy corporate needs for file analysis, eDiscovery, records management, regulatory compliance, and analytics. ZL Tech's unique differentiator is its unified architecture which consolidates billions of documents and multiple governance functions under one platform, thus eliminating today's fractured data silos which significantly raise operating costs, increase legal risk, and derail analytics initiatives. Demonstrating a proven track record with Global 500 customers and key partnerships, ZL Tech has emerged as the technology leader in harnessing big data for strategic advantage. For more information, please visit www.zlti.com.

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in seven programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards, The International Business Awards, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 10,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 60 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.

