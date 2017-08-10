Maison Shanghai, Aesthetic Feast from "Home" to "City" and "Country"

SHANGHAI, Aug. 10, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Focusing on the aesthetics of lifestyle, Maison Shanghai 2017 - co-organized by China National Furniture Association (CNFA) and Shanghai UBM Sinoexpo Int'l Exhibition Co., Ltd.- occupies entire 4 halls in Shanghai World Expo Exhibition & Convention Centre (SWEECC), to be held on 12 -15 September, concurrent with Furniture China in Pudong.

With extending the concept of "Maison" (French for "home") this year, Maison Shanghai will bring three themed sectors "Maison Essential", "Maison Blocks" & "Design China" under the big theme, emphasis respectively on the "Home Aesthetics", "Urban Aesthetics" and "Aesthetics Trends". Such sectors imply the gradual upgrading from "home" to "city", and then to "country", allowing visitors to find the value of lifestyle aesthetics in every hall.

1) Maison Essential: Home Aesthetics

Maison Essential in Hall 1 and Hall 2 will deliver the "Home Aesthetics", optimizing this year's home furnishings which moved from Furniture China and covering lifestyle design brands, home decorations, handicrafts, decorative paintings, carpets, floriculture and fragrance, home textiles, tableware, lighting and other categories to meet customers' demands for a one-stop sourcing for soft decorations.

With a total area of about 20,000 square meters, Maison Essential will house over 300 domestic and overseas exhibitors from the home furnishing industry. In this area, the organizers have set up three forum zones, namely, "Maison Business School" in Hall 1, "Maison Shanghai - JIYOUJIA Freestyle Market" and the "Modern Lightning League" in Hall 2, and will cooperate with partners such as China-Designer, Wow Design and WGSN to hold several sharing events on commercial and practices in soft decoration and lighting design, etc.

2) Maison Blocks: Urban Aesthetics

Maison Blocks in Hall 3 is the upgraded version of Design of Designers (abbr. DOD, previously presented in SNIEC), attracting over 200 exhibitors and more than 300 designers participating this year. It is particularly worth mentioning that this year the organizers will cooperate with ELLEDECORATION and NetEase Design to launch the "Young by DOD" support plan for uncovering new design prospects, in order to promote the design power of the industry.

Conveying theme of "Urban Aesthetics", the organizers have introduced the concept of "block" to break up the traditional layout of a large exhibition and allow the characteristic shops of DOD designers to be interspersed within cafes, flower shops, book bars, supermarkets and art galleries, turning the whole exhibition area into stylish blocks filled with fashionable, lively and artistic atmosphere.

The "Shanghai Home Design Week" program organizers will also join hands with the China National Interior Decoration Association (CIDA) and China Interior Design Week to build a design carnival for the city. Not only will 17 pop-up shops in the Maison Blocks, but also outside the fair over 100 neighboring furniture stores, coffee shops and galleries will also join, and a special line for design tours will be provided during the exhibition with multiple buses starting from the SWECC to bring the visitors to selected design corners of the city for an in-depth experience of design culture.

3) Design China: Aesthetics Trends

Design China, located in Hall 4, is a sector born out of the joint efforts of the Organizers, CNFA and Shanghai UBM Sinoexpo, in association with CIDA. It is intended to deliver the loudest voice in design attitude by exhibiting trend-leading projects including "Modern Chinese Style", "Home Plus", "China Interior Design Week Theme Exhibition - Design Sharing" and the "Design Dream Show". So far, over 30 famous designers have been invited to show off their talents and display the present and future of "Design China" as well as trends in aesthetics. Hall 4 will also provide a forum area, where events like the 4th China Home Internet Evolution Forum and NetEase Home "Attitude Debate" will be held to show modern voices with attitude.

View hall layout of Maison Shanghai 2017

Check out Exhibitors in 2017

Pre-register to visit

Website: http://ms.jjgle.com/en/home | www.shdw.com.cn | www.furniture-china.cn/en-us/

B2B portal: www.jjgle.com

