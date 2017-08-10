TradeGecko's new iOS inventory mobile app helps wholesalers transform their business

TORONTO and SINGAPORE, Aug. 10, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- TradeGecko, the leading inventory and order management system has launched TradeGecko Mobile to help businesses manage their inventory and run their business operations on iOS.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/543903/tradegecko_action_ipad.jpg

TradeGecko is also proud to announce it is a new Apple Mobility Partner, helping expand the company's influence as a global inventory and order management solution for the modern wholesale and eCommerce business.

The iOS TradeGecko Mobile app has been designed from the ground up to fit seamlessly into the modern wholesaler's workflow. Rather than using spreadsheets or pen and paper, wholesalers can now add customer details, create and edit orders, send invoices and more all on their iOS devices-- with everything updated and in sync once they're back at their Mac computers. The app is also designed to work offline which makes it perfect for when wholesalers attend crowded trade shows and for their sales reps on the go.

"We have seen strong demand for iOS solutions from customers around the globe as mobile and the cloud have changed how small and medium sized businesses work," says TradeGecko's CEO, Cameron Priest. "We see the future as mobile and we're excited to be an Apple Mobility Partner, which will help us get our industry-leading inventory and order management solution into the hands of even more business owners."

Mobile adoption on TradeGecko is growing steadily. In June 2017 alone, over one-third of TradeGecko customers used TradeGecko Mobile, and over 5,000 wholesale orders were pushed through the mobile app.

To further enable wholesale and eCommerce business owners to stay ahead of the curve, TradeGecko integrates with other intuitive and user-friendly solutions, including Shopify for eCommerce and Xero for Accounting-- so businesses can manage their daily operations in one integrated online inventory management system.

About TradeGecko

TradeGecko is a cloud-based inventory management platform and B2B eCommerce Store for small and medium sized wholesale, distributor and eCommerce businesses.

TradeGecko was founded in 2012 by three entrepreneurs from New Zealand: brothers Cameron and Bradley Priest, and Carl Thompson. The founders saw an opportunity in Southeast Asia and moved to Singapore to be incubated by the premier technology accelerator, JFDI. TradeGecko has since raised over USD$12M in funding.

TradeGecko's inventory management software grew rapidly amongst online retailers and B2B wholesalers, and it is now serving a global customer base in over 100 countries from their offices in Singapore, Canada and the Philippines. For more information, please visit www.tradegecko.com.

Media Contact:

Cameron Vernest

Director, Strategic Partnerships

TradeGecko Pte. Ltd.

Email: cameron.vernest@tradegecko.com

Phone: +1 519 502 9034

https://www.tradegecko.com/press-kit

https://www.tradegecko.com/mobile