ElegantJ BI Announces Key OEM Partnership With Distribution Management Solutions Provider, Herald Logic

AHMEDABAD, India, August 10, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

ElegantJ BI is pleased to announce an exciting partnership with Herald Logic Pvt. Ltd. Herald Logic specializes in technology-enabled distribution management solutions, delivered via its unique managed service cloud-hosted model. This partnership will benefit customers and stakeholders of both organizations and provide world-class integrated solutions. The ElegantJ BI business intelligence solution is powered by unique Managed Memory Computing and the Smarten approach to advanced data analytics. ElegantJ BI products have been listed in multiple Gartner reports.

(Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/516948/ElegantJBI_Logo.jpg )

Herald Logic offers Distribution Management solutions that straddle channel lifecycle, channel compensation and channel performance management. Its customers include well-renowned entities in banking, life and general insurance and non-banking finance companies in India. Powered by its robust proprietary technology platform, IntelliRADAR, the Herald Logic solution manages sales compensation payouts of $100 million and ~10 million transactions spanning ~500,000 sales staff and channel partners. Herald Logic was recently featured in the '25 Most Promising Retail Solution Providers - 2017' in Asia Pacific in the annual APAC CIO Outlook Magazine survey. Herald Logic is a recognized Advanced Tech Partners of Amazon AWS, and has developed specialized capabilities and competencies to seamlessly deliver high impact distribution management solutions, on the secure AWS Cloud.

ElegantJ BI provides deep dive analytics and dazzling visualization without the need for user-technical skills and offers a driving force in analytics around the world. ElegantJ BI takes pride in its partnerships with BFSI organizations.

Dr. Ram Ramdas, Founder and Chief Evangelist of Herald Logic, says, "The ElegantJ BI analytics solution and service offerings are a significant value addition to our core offering, and will make a real difference to our customers."

Kartik Patel, the Founder and CEO of ElegantJ BI says, "Our mutually beneficial partnership with Herald Logic will serve the needs of the market with integrated products and services, combined with excellent customer service and innovation."

Herald Logic will embed the ElegantJ BI product into its solution, thereby enabling integrated features and functionality. Clients will enjoy rapid ROI with built-in meta data, channel analytics dashboards and reports in an out-of-the-box solution. There is no need for a separate business intelligence solution or a lengthy implementation process.

"This partnership and embedded product offering will allow other ISVs and product companies to explore OEM partnerships with ElegantJ BI and to gain a competitive advantage and enhance the value of their services," says Kartik Patel. "An OEM partner can now offer advanced analytics and business intelligence features, embedded within their product in a seamless environment without significant investment or development time, and with full technical and user support."

The combined solution of ElegantJ BI and Herald Logic will enhance productivity, improve TCO, and increase customer satisfaction. This will soon be rolled out at one of the largest life insurance companies in India, followed by numerous other implementations in India and abroad.

About ElegantJ BI

ElegantJ BI is the flagship BI & Advanced Data Discovery solution of Elegant MicroWeb, and an intelligent 'Design once, Use anywhere' adaptive UI engine for out-of-the-box roll out to transform business users into Citizen Data Scientists. ElegantJ BI supports Advanced Data Discovery with Self-Serve Data Preparation, Smart Visualization and Plug n' Play Predictive Analysis and a 100% browser-based foundation that enables Mobile BI, Social BI and rich KPI analytics. ElegantJ BI is listed as a Niche BI and Analytics Vendor in the Gartner Competitive Landscape: BI Platforms and Analytics Software, Asia/Pacific Report., and as a Representative Vendor in Gartner Market Guide for Enterprise-Reporting-Based Platforms, and in the Gartner 'Other Vendors to Consider for Modern BI and Analytics' report. ElegantJ BI is used by large, medium and small businesses around the world, including Religare Securities, IPCA Laboratories, JMC Projects, Sharekhan, Raychem RPG and many other small and medium size businesses.

Contacts:

Pathik Shah

Manager Marketing, BI Practice, ElegantJ BI

+91-79-30009991

contact@ElegantJBI.com

www.ElegantJBI.com

Rohit Rathore

Executive VP - Customer Success, Herald Logic

+91-9987004612

connect@heraldlogic.com

www.heraldlogic.com

