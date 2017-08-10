Metsä Board is delighted to announce that eight cartons using its paperboards have been shortlisted for the finals of the 21st European Carton Excellence Awards (formerly the Pro Carton ECMA Awards).



With all the successful entries submitted by Metsä Board customers, there are finalists in Save the Planet, Most Innovative, Beauty & Cosmetics, Food & Beverages and Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals categories.



The Awards will be presented at the ECMA Congress on 21 September in Salzburg and the winners will appear on www.procarton.com at midnight on 21 September.



"We are extremely excited that so many cartons using our boards have been selected as finalists," stated Mika Paljakka, VP Sales EMEA, Metsä Board. "As the demand for sustainable, safe and efficient packaging continues to grow I am pleased to see how designers and carton producers continue to challenge convention and set new standards in creativity and innovation. To support our customers with creating similar innovative, renewable and contemporary packaging solutions we have recently launched our 'Better with Less' initiative to help jointly create packaging that fits the brands and demands of the future world."



The European Carton Excellence Awards attract hundreds of entries, with the jury looking for excellence in design, convenience, brand communication and the major role cartonboard plays as a sustainable packaging material.



The finalists using Metsä Board's cartonboards are:



SAVE THE PLANET



Fox's Tin Replacement Project Carton producer: Graphic Packaging International Brand owner: Fox's Biscuits



Lipton Earl Grey 100 G Carton Carton producer: Duran Dogan Printing and Packaging Brand owner: Unilever



MOST INNOVATIVE



Message on a bottle - Pago fruit juice Carton Sleeve Carton producer: Mayr-Melnhof Packaging Austria Brand owner: Eckes-Granini Austria



BEAUTY & COSMETICS



Retro Revival Carton producer: Omaks Packaging Brand owner: IK Skin Perfection



Roval - Ovaldose Carton producer: Mayr-Melnhof Packaging International Brand owner: SCA Packaging



FOOD & BEVERAGES



Beta Teas of the World Collection Carton producer: Printpark Brand owner: Beta Tea



JDE Z1 Packaging Carton producer: STI Group Brand owner: JDE - Jacobs Douwe Egberts



HEALTHCARE & PHARMACEUTICALS



Ventofor-Combi Pack Carton producer: Lithosan Basim Yayim Ambalaj Sanayl ve Tic. Brand owner: Bilim llac San. ve Tic.



For further information: Marjo Halonen, VP Communications, Metsä Board Mobile: +358 (0)50 598 7046 Email: marjo.halonen(at)metsagroup.com



Metsä Board www.metsaboard.com



Metsä Board is a leading European producer of premium fresh fibre paperboards including folding boxboards, food service boards and white kraftliners. Our lightweight paperboards are developed to provide better, safer and more sustainable solutions for consumer goods as well as retail-ready and food service applications. We work together with our customers on a global scale to innovate solutions for better consumer experiences with less environmental impact. The pure fresh fibres Metsä Board uses are a renewable resource, traceable to origin in sustainably managed northern forests.



The global sales network of Metsä Board supports customers worldwide, including brand owners, retailers, converters and merchants. In 2016, the company's sales totalled EUR 1.7 billion, and it has approximately 2,500 employees. Metsä Board, part of Metsä Group, is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki.



Metsä Group www.metsagroup.com



Metsä Group is a forerunner in bioeconomy utilising renewable wood from sustainably managed northern forests. Metsä Group focuses on wood supply and forest services, wood products, pulp, fresh fibre paperboards and tissue and cooking papers.



Metsä Group's sales totalled EUR 4.7 billion in 2016, and it employs approximately 9,300 people. The Group operates in some 30 countries. Metsäliitto Cooperative is the parent company of Metsä Group and owned by approximately 104,000 Finnish forest owners.



