Business Awards Program to Celebrate Excellence Worldwide at Barcelona Event



FAIRFAX, Va., 2017-08-10 15:00 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- High-achieving organizations and executives around the world have been recognized as Gold, Silver and Bronze Stevie® Award winners in The 14th Annual International Business Awards, the world's only international, all-encompassing business awards program.



Nicknamed the Stevies from the Greek word "crowned," the awards will be presented at a gala on 21 October at the W Hotel in Barcelona, Spain. Tickets for the event are on sale now at www.StevieAwards.com/IBA.



All organizations worldwide are eligible to compete in The International Business Awards, and can submit entries in a wide range of categories.



More than 200 executives worldwide participated on 12 juries to determine the Gold, Silver and Bronze Stevie Award winners from among more than 3,900 nominations submitted by organizations in over 60 nations.



Among the top winners of Gold Stevie Awards are MSLGROUP, worldwide, with 13; Cisco Systems, worldwide (10); Weber Shandwick, worldwide (nine); CallidusCloud, Dublin, California USA (eight); Telkom Indonesia (eight); LLORENTE & CUENCA, Madrid, Spain (seven); and Deutsche Post DHL, worldwide, with six.



Other organizations with 10 or more Gold, Silver and Bronze Stevie wins include, among others, ASDA'A Burson Marsteller, Dubai, United Arab Emirates; FIS, St. Petersburg, Florida USA; Jeunesse Global, Lake Mary, Florida USA; Marico Ltd, Mumbai, India; Odea Bank A.S., Istanbul, Turkey; Ooredoo Group, worldwide; and PRIZM, Hong Kong.



A complete list of all Gold, Silver and Bronze Stevie Award winners by category is available at www.StevieAwards.com/IBA.



The winners of Grand Stevie Award trophies, the top overall winners in the competition, will be named the week of 21 August.



About the Stevie Awards Stevie Awards are conferred in seven programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards, The International Business Awards, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 10,000 nominations each year from organizations in more than 60 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at www.StevieAwards.com.



