The Middle Eastern country has so far mainly supported large-scale projects. The new rules, which will apply to projects not exceeding 1 MW, will come into force in mid-2018.

Saudi Arabia's Electricity & Cogeneration Regulatory Authority has approved the "Small-Scale Solar PV Systems Regulations", a new net metering scheme for residential PV.

In a statement to pv magazine, the regulator said that the new rules were already approved by ECRA's board of directors and are final. "They will come into force mid of next year giving enough time to the licensee to prepare systems and procedures for full implementation," the authority said.

The new rules will apply to PV systems ...

