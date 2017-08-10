Seeking to hedge against instability in electricity supply and utility price hikes, South Australia is relentlessly increasing its renewable electricity generation capacity, tapping into its abundant sustainable energy potential. This time, the state is set to host a combined solar and methane power plant, believed to be an Australian first.

Combining solar and methane gas energy production will be achieved in a plant expected to produce 11,000 MWh of electricity each year to power around 1,800 homes in the state of South Australia.

The plant will channel thermal energy from solar panels and methane gas from decomposed garbage through a shared turbine interconnector. A generator will subsequently convert these two energy sources into electricity, which will then be fed into the grid.

"The novel part of this project is the use of buffer land surrounding the landfill site to build a solar power farm, which will capture the ...

