International Dispensing Corporation (IDC) (IDND) is proud to announce that The Answer is being used to dispense nuclease-free water for DNA and RNA genetic molecular testing. Qiagen, a leading German-based biotechnology company, is offering 5-liter bags (in boxes) of nuclease-free water equipped with The Answer tap.

"While IDC has been successfully targeting the liquid food and beverage industry throughout the developing world, Qiagen has been quietly ordering The Answer taps for highly sensitive genetic testing applications," said Greg Abbott, IDC's Chairman and CEO. "The use of The Answer in a biotech environment is powerful validation of its ability to set the highest standards for purity and hygiene."

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) testing techniques, used for the amplification of genetic material, require water that is free from nucleases (DNase, RNase) as well as from other waterborne contaminates such as bacteria, ions, and organic compounds, all of which can cause problems with test results. The presence of nucleases enzymes which cleave the phosphodiester linkages between nucleic acid subunits will lead to severe disruption of the PCR process, as genetic material will fragment under reaction conditions. It is vital to ensure that all reagents and solutions used in PCR applications are nuclease-free to prevent experimental inconsistency or failure.

Nuclease-free water is pure, quality-tested, and essential for use in molecular biology experiments. It is prepared in a proprietary process by Qiagen without the use of chemical additives such as diethylpyrocarbonate (DEPH). To IDC's knowledge, this is the first time ever that nuclease-free water has been offered in a large format package.

The Answer, the award-winning and world's only aseptic dispensing tap, is manufactured for IDC by Hoffer Plastics in South Elgin, IL, a leading molder and assembler for many Fortune 500 companies. The Answer's five parts undergo a rigorous and proprietary assembly process; each aspiring Answer tap must survive three sophisticated quality checks-which detect and reject the most microscopic imperfections-before it can become The Answer

About IDC

Based in New York City, IDC (IDND; www.idcinnovation.com) a packaging research and development company that creates and manufactures breakthrough innovations for the beverage and food packaging industries. The company is best known for its award-winning The Answer, the world's only certified aseptic tap which prevents microorganisms from compromising product safety even during prolonged unrefrigerated use. The Answer is currently used for both high and low-acid aseptic beverages, including dairy, dairy-based coffee, juice, tea, and coconut water.

About Qiagen

Headquartered in Hilden, Germany, Qiagen (QGEN; www.qiagen.com) is a provider of sample and assay technologies for molecular diagnostics, applied testing, and academic and pharmaceutical research. The company operates more than 35 offices in over 25 countries. It has approximately 4700 employees and annual revenues of over $1.3 billion.

About Hoffer Plastics

Hoffer Plastics (www.hofferplastics.com) is a custom injection molding and assembly facility located in South Elgin, Illinois. Family owned and operated for over 60 years, Hoffer is dedicated to making high-quality, defect free products.

