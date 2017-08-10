

LISBON (dpa-AFX) - Portugal's consumer price inflation held steady in July, after easing in the previous two months, figures from Statistics Portugal showed Thursday.



The consumer price index rose 0.9 percent year-over-year in July, the same rate of increase as in June.



Core inflation, which excludes energy and unprocessed food products, eased marginally to 1.0 percent in July from 1.1 percent in June.



Month-on-month, consumer prices dropped 0.7 percent from June, when it dropped by 0.4 percent.



Inflation based on the Harmonized Index of Consumer prices also increased at a stable rate of 1.0 percent yearly in July.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX