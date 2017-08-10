Cigniti Technologies has been positioned as a Strong Performer in The Forrester Wave™: Continuous Testing Service Providers, Q3 2017. Forrester cited that Cigniti Technologies is among the top three global vendors for clients looking for independent and pure-play CT services focused on Agile DevOps.

Speaking on this achievement, Srikanth Chakkilam, CEO Cigniti Technologies, said, "This positioning from Forrester testifies our forward-looking investments into IP-led automation centric CT services. Cigniti has been investing in the areas of DevOps, Agile, and CT since the last 18-24 months and has been able to deliver significant results for diverse clients. We have observed that Global 2000 companies, software product companies, and unicorns that we are working with the world over, have realized that CT is the key in achieving complete benefits of DevOps. Our competent quality engineering experts and partnerships with leading test automation and DevOps tool vendors put us in a very strong position to meet the expectations of modern day businesses."

Forrester in the report states: "Cigniti Technologies differentiates its pure-play CT services with a DevOps focus. Cigniti Technologies, an India-based provider of pure-play testing services with a growing presence in the US and UK, is rapidly maturing its Agile and DevOps CT services. Cigniti stands out for its IP investments in BlueSwan, a comprehensive testing services platform accelerator; in LIQE, a US testing client community growing globally; and in an innovative, machine-learning-powered tool for analyzing user experience for the airline industry. These, coupled with Cigniti's strong, diverse engineering skills and its DevOps consulting capabilities, support Cigniti in its shift. The vendor also has solid client programs, methods, and frameworks for CT transformation consulting. It provides a breadth of CT practices and services with points of excellence in test execution automation, test environment provisioning, and testing in production."

About Cigniti:

Cigniti Technologies Limited (www.cigniti.com), Global Leaders in Independent Software Testing Services, is headquartered at Hyderabad, India. Cigniti's 1800+ career testers are spread across US, UK, India, Australia, and Canada. Cigniti is the world's first Independent Software Testing Services Company to be appraised at CMMI-SVC v1.3, Maturity Level 5, and is also ISO 9001:2008 & ISO 27001:2013 certified. Cigniti's test offerings include Quality Engineering, Advisory Transformation, Digital Assurance, and Quality Assurance.

