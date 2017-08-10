To Executive Board NASDAQ Copenhagen A/S Lersø Parkalle 100 DK-2100 København Ø www.rd.dk Telephone +45 7012 5300 10 August 2017





Company Announcement number 61/2017 - 10 August 2017



Opening of new floating-rate bonds in SEK and NOK



Realkredit Danmark will open new mortgage covered bonds (SDRO) denominated in SEK and NOK for the funding/refinancing of RD Stibor3® and RD Nibor3®.



The characteristics of the new bonds are listed in the appendix.



The final terms will be published by announcement of prospectus as soon as they are available.





Any additional questions should be addressed to Chief analyst, Hella Gebhardt Rønnebæk, phone +45 45 13 20 68.



