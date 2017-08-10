

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Five US service members who are transgenders have challenged in court a ban announced by President Donald Trump on military personnel who belong to the community.



Lawyers from the National Center for Lesbian Rights (NCLR) and GLBTQ Legal Advocates & Defenders (GLAD) filed a federal lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia on behalf of the anonymous plaintiffs.



They serve in the Air Force, the Coast Guard, and the Army. Their years of service range from three years to two decades, and include tours in Iraq and Afghanistan.



In June 2016, after comprehensive review of the issue, the Department of Defense had announced that transgender people could serve openly in all branches of the U.S. military. The Department concluded that the ban served no legitimate purpose and that open service by transgender people would serve the military's best interests. Since then, thousands of transgender service members have begun to serve openly.



Trump issued a directive last month to reinstate a ban on transgender service members saying they would disrupt the military.



Trump's directive has created a tidal wave of harms that have already been felt throughout the armed services, and transgender people in military service are now facing uncertain future, including the potential loss of their professions, livelihoods, and post-military and retirement benefits, the plaintiffs say.



The complainants seek equal protection, due process and estoppel, based on the inequity of the reversal of military policy after thousands of service members followed protocol and informed their chain of command that they are transgender.



