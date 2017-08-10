New Age Beverages Corporation: New Age Beverages (NBEV) Announces Investor Conference Call to Discuss Second Quarter Results

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / August 10, 2017 / New Age Beverages Corporation (NASDAQ: NBEV) the Colorado-based leading all-natural and organic healthy functional beverage company whose brands include XingTea®, XingEnergy®, Aspen Pure®, Búcha ® Live Kombucha, Marley One Drop®, Marley Mellow Mood ®, Marley Mate® and Coco-Libre® today announced that it will hold an investor conference call to discuss the Company's second quarter results.

The Company will hold an investor conference call on Tuesday, August 15th, at 11:00 AM EST.

Participants can register for the conference by navigating to http://dpregister.com/10111479



Please note that registered participants will receive their dial in number upon registration.

Pre-registration fields of information to be gathered: Name/Phone/Company and Email

Conference Title: New Age Beverages Second Quarter 2017 Results

New Age Beverages Corporation was formed over the past 12 months via the combination of Búcha, Inc., New Age Beverages, The Marley Beverage Company, Maverick Brands (Coco-Libre), and Premier Micronutrient Corporation. Over that period the Company has developed a powerful business platform and virtually debt free financial platform with three emerging competitive advantages including:

An ability to drive superior organic growth from its existing portfolio

An ability to profitably acquire and integrate new brands and companies

An ability to develop breakthrough new products leveraging R&D capability

During the call management will review second quarter and first half financial performance, highlight major operational performance accomplishments, and discuss progress on its emerging differentiated capabilities.

About New Age Beverages Corporation (NASDAQ: NBEV)

New Age Beverages Corporation is a Colorado-based, leading all-natural and organic healthy functional beverage company that was founded in 2003. The Company competes in the fast growing healthy functional beverage segments including Ready to Drink (RTD) Tea, RTD Coffee, Kombucha, Energy Drinks, Relaxation Drinks, Coconut Waters and Functional Waters with the brands XingTea®, Marley One Drop®, Búcha® Live Kombucha, XingEnergy®, Marley Mellow Mood®, Marley Mate™, Coco-Libre®, and Aspen Pure® PH and Aspen Pure® Probiotic Water. The Company's brands are sold across all 50 states within the US and in more than 10 countries internationally across all channels via direct and store door distribution systems. The company operates the websites http://newagebev.us, http://newagehealth.us, www.mybucha.com, www.aspenpure.com, www.drinkmarley.com, and www.cocolibre.com.

Safe Harbor Disclosure

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are any statement reflecting management's current expectations regarding future results of operations, economic performance, financial condition and achievements of the Company including statements regarding New Age Beverage's expectation to see continued growth. The forward-looking statements are based on the assumption that operating performance and results will continue in line with historical results. Management believes these assumptions to be reasonable but there is no assurance that they will prove to be accurate. Forward-looking statements, specifically those concerning future performance are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially. New Age Beverages competes in a rapidly growing and transforming industry, and other factors disclosed in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission might affect the Company's operations. Unless required by applicable law, NBEV undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

