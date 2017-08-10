Thunder Bay, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 10, 2017) - White Metal Resources Corp. (TSXV: WHM) ("White Metal" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has received assays from trench sampling from a new copper discovery on the newly staked 100%-owned Far Lake Property located 80km north west of Thunder Bay, Ontario. The copper showing was discovered while prospecting a series of new logging roads and has now been traced and channel sampled along a 300m strike length. The best channel sample composite across the copper-rich zone returned 3.54% Cu over 3.0m which included the highest individual sample of 4.96% Cu over 1.0m. The mineralization is associated with a north-south trending structure within a silicified monzonite intrusive body. A total of 12 channel samples between 0.5 to 1.0m in length were collected from 5 trenched / exposed outcrops. The Company is planning ground geophysical surveys of induced polarization (IP) and magnetics to help identify additional targets along and perpendicular to the current strike direction. Further trenching and sampling will be utilized as follow-up on any intriguing anomalies.

The Company has also received results from two samples taken on the Copper Island trenches on the Shebandowan Property, located approximately 70km west of Thunder Bay. The selective grab samples collected from the mineralized zone returned assays up to 8.71% copper, 4.09gpt gold, 8.71gpt silver and 5.79% copper, 1.11gpt gold and 5.79gpt silver. Future work on the Copper Island trend will include deep penetrating electromagnetic geophysical techniques to determine if there are conductive responses located below previous shallow penetrating geophysical surveys conducted during historical work efforts.

The Company would also like to report that it has received the assay results from the Shebandowan trenching program and no significant results were obtained.

Paul E. Nielsen, PGeo, is the qualified person responsible for this release and has prepared, supervised and Approved the preparation of the scientific and technical disclosure contained within the release.

About White Metal Resources Corp (TSXV: WHM):

White Metal Resources Corp is a junior exploration company exploring in Canada and currently has 35,691,073 common shares issued and outstanding.

For complete up-to-date information on the Shebandowan Property please follow the link provided below: http://www.whitemetalres.com/shebandowan-property.html.

