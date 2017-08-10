Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 10, 2017) - Bayhorse Silver Inc., (TSXV: BHS) ("Bayhorse" or the "Company") has received successful results from Steinert US (Steinert) of the approximately 3,275 kg that was submitted for the ongoing Ore-Sorting testing on the Bayhorse Silver Mine mineralization using the KSS 100 XRay Transmissive (XRT) Ore-Sorter that the Company has purchased.



The 3,275 kg low grade (95.36 g/t or 2.78 oz/t) material supplied to Steinert for the testing was to establish a potential cut-off grade for the Bayhorse Silver Mine mineralization. The test, utilizing XRT and Laser sorting, resulted in recovery of 14% of the mass grading 261.61 g/t (7.64 oz/t) Ag for a 275% upgrade.



The Company believes that this test provides substantiation for assigning a lower cut-off grade of 2.5 oz/t (85.5 g/t) Ag for the mining and processing of the Bayhorse mineralization. As disclosed in the Company's news release BHS2017-13, Herdrick (1981) estimated, using a 7.5 oz/t (233.27 g/t) cut off grade, that an average mining grade at the Bayhorse Mine would be 17 - 20 oz/t Ag (528 g/t - 622 g/t).



Silver King, in its 1984 mining program that focused on the Big Dog zone, used a much higher cut off grade of 6 oz/t (186 g/t) than is being planned. A mine plan showing the 1984 Mining Program Mined Rounds Assays can be viewed on the Company's web site. 100 mineralized rounds were mined averaging 57.18 tons per mined round. (Boleneus assay map - 2011)



Of the feed into the Ore-Sorter, 2,817.2kg (86%) averaging 68.34 g/t (1.97 oz/t) Ag was rejected. The feed material tested had a crush size of -50mm with the best recovery in the size range from 10mm to 25mm.



Bayhorse CEO Graeme O'Neill comments "Assigning a cut-off grade is an extremely important step in establishing a mine. A 2.5 oz/t cut-off is an excellent number as the lower the cut-off the greater the potential mining recovery and the 86% rejection of the mass is far better than expected". "As the Company is planning on a 100 ton/day operation, rejecting 86% of the mined material at the Ore-Sorter means it only has to further upgrade that 14 tons mineralization per day to the proposed direct shipping grade. We believe the Ore-Sorter is going to play a significant role in reducing crushing and processing operating costs".



The Company advises it is not basing any decision to produce on a feasibility study of mineral reserves demonstrating economic and technical viability and also advises there is increased uncertainty and specific economic and technical risks of failure associated with any production decision.



This News Release has been prepared on behalf of the Bayhorse Silver Inc. Board of Directors, which accepts full responsibility for its contents. Dr. Clay Conway, P.Geol., a Qualified Person has prepared, supervised the preparation of, or approved the technical content of this press release.



On Behalf of the Board.



Graeme O'Neill, President

604-684-3394



Bayhorse Silver Inc., a junior exploration company, has earned an 80% interest in the historic Bayhorse Silver Mine, Oregon, USA. Bayhorse is also earning a 75% interest in the past producing Bridging the Gap Project, consisting of ASARCO's historic Crown Point, Silver King, Ranger, Wyoming, Curlew, and Blackhawk silver/lead/zinc mines in Idaho's Silver Valley. The Company has an experienced management and technical team with extensive exploration and mining expertise.



Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.